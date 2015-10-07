Crate Expectations: Cristian Varela

Like most people, DJs and producers have specific songs tied to events throughout their lives. In Crate Expectations, we extract a playlist from their memories to tell their story. This week’s subject: Cristian Varela.

THUMP: What’s the first song you ever loved?

Cristian: Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons (Winter).” My mother listened to this incredible song a lot when I was very young. I ended up falling in love with this hugely emotional creation from the genius that is Antonio Vivaldi. Every time I listen to any of the songs included in “Four Seasons,” I’m reminded of many fond memories from my childhood.

What are the first two songs you ever mixed together?

Kraftwerk’s “Radioactivity” and Giorgio Moroder’s “Chase.” These two songs were the first real connection I had with electronic music. I was studying piano at that time, but when I heard these tracks they were like sounds from another planet. After that, I was always searching for similar music everywhere. That’s when I started to buy vinyl.

What is your worst guilty pleasure song?

Desireless’ “Voyage, Voyage.” The melody is very beautiful and Desireless’s voice has something very special and unique to it. The synthesizers and the electronic atmosphere of this song have the perfect balance of harmonic music with the technological sounds of that time.

What song have you had on repeat in the last month?

My remix of Carl Cox’s “The Nite Life.” It is the perfect track to rock the dance floor. I respected the typical Detroit keyboard sequences from the original track and I created a melody in the same style for an epic remix. It’s the track I’m always eager to put in my sets and it can easily be played at tech house or techno events—perfect!

Which track of your own do you love the most?

“Colmedream.” It is one of my favourite tracks because the sound is very surreal; it has a beautiful melody balancing on the edge of trance and techno. I played it a lot to refresh the crowd during my sets. The title is “Colmedream” because I was sleeping in my house in Colmenarejo, Spain and I had a dream about the melody. I woke up and wanted to write it straight away while I still had it fresh in my mind!

What track of your own do you hate the most?

I don’t hate any of my tracks—otherwise I would have never released them. If I don’t love them, how can my fans love them too?

What track are you most excited to drop in a set?

Dosem’s “Runnerpark,” he is currently one of my favourite producers. His music has the perfect balance between techno and the atmospheric, melodic sounds within the electronic world. This is one of his best creations.

What’s your favourite track that you wish worked in a set?

Vangelis’ end theme from Blade Runner. The soundtrack was very advanced and experimental for its time. Vangelis is one of the great geniuses, and he composed a masterpiece for this movie. I had never heard music like that when it was released, except from Ennio Morricone or Hans Zimmer—another of my two favourite composers.

What’s the last song you want to hear before the lights go on?

Los Del Rio’s, “Macarena.” I respect them a lot, but I think this song is the most commercial and absurd thing I’ve ever heard in my life. I cannot understand why it was one of the most popular songs in the world! But, we all love it one way or another.

‘Max & Max’ is out October 19th on Intec on Beatport.