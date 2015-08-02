Crema di Limoncello

Servings: 5 Liters

Ingredients

12 large organic lemons

33.8 oz 95 percent grain alcohol

4 lbs sugar

67.6 oz 2-percent milk

67.6 oz cream

8 packets powdered vanilla (0.5 grams)

Directions

1. Peel the lemons using a vegetable peeler, being careful to avoid peeling off any white pith below the rind, as it will make the lemon cream bitter. Place the lemon peels in a bowl and add the alcohol. Cover and let sit in the refrigerator for 12 to 15 days. The mixture will develop a yellow color as it steeps.

2. After the lemon peels and alcohol have steeped, make the cream. Pour the sugar and 2-percent milk into a bowl. Whisk to dissolve the sugar. Pour in the cream gradually and stir, being careful to avoid over-whipping—you don’t want frothing. Add the vanilla powder and stir until it is dissolved.

3. Strain the lemon alcohol into the cream and mix well. Using a funnel, pour the mixture into bottles and put them in the freezer to store.

4. When the bottles are very cold—they will not freeze due to the alcohol—the lemon cream is ready to drink. Pour into small chilled glasses, serve, and enjoy.

