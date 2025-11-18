Happy Tuesday! We are just a few days away from the new moon and the end of the current lunar cycle.

Right now, we are in the last phase of the cycle: the waning crescent. The moon is only around 2% illuminated by the sun, meaning it likely isn’t visible in the sky from our view here on Earth. With the new moon at 0% illumination, we might already start to experience its energy and influences.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Current Moon Phase: November 18, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waning crescent moon in Scorpio, a water sign known for intensity, passion, and sensitivity. The moon is currently around 2% illuminated by the sun.

According to Moongiant, “On November 18, the moon is 28.17 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

We are just a few days away from the new moon, which peaks quite early on Thursday morning.

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

According to NASA, during the waning crescent phase, “the moon is nearly back to the point in its orbit where its dayside directly faces the sun, and all that we see from our perspective is a thin curve.”

The waning crescent phase typically lasts for around one week, occurring just before the new moon. This is the last phase of the lunar cycle, as the moon seemingly “disappears” from the sky.

Waning Crescent Moon in Scorpio

Today’s waning crescent moon sits in the water sign of Scorpio. This zodiac sign is known for its intuition, passion, and emotional depth.

According to AstroSeek, “Moon in Scorpio creates the need to delve into your feelings as deep as possible. You desire meaningful emotional exchanges now more than at any other time, even if it is not easy, and you are forced to change many things. Shallow relationships do not satisfy you, because they are not purifying enough.”

Waning Crescent Moon Symbolism

For centuries, the moon has been a symbol of our connection to the divine. This celestial body influences our life here on Earth, primarily affecting our tides but perhaps even our moods and sleep. Many cultures and spiritual practices believe the moon symbolizes abundance, life’s natural cycles, and femininity. In fact, each phase of the lunar cycle has its associated themes and “rituals.”

The waning crescent moon symbolizes a time for rest, reflection, and surrender. During this phase, you’re being asked to slow down and release what you cannot control. Sometimes, this means allowing people to walk out of your life, trusting that the right people will stay.

You might experience grief during this time, but that’s all part of the healing process. As you make room for what’s meant for you, you will inevitably lose what and who is not. Engage in introspection, self-care, and restoration as you navigate the waning crescent moon.