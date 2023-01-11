CYBER: Hacking Digital License Plates

Encrypted app for criminals Cipher is rebranding to go above-board, California has got new digital license plates with strange security implications, a researcher made deepfaked demands for a refund to Wells Fargo, and the American military is trying to ply Gen Z gamers with sweet sweet streams.

On today’s Cyber, we’re playing catch up with Motherboard reporter Joseph Cox.

Stories discussed in this episode:

Researchers Could Track the GPS Location of All of California’s New Digital License Plates

Ciphr, Encrypted App That Served Organized Crime, Rebrands as Enterprise Software

Researcher Deepfakes His Voice, Uses AI to Demand Refund From Wells Fargo

U.S. Army Planned to Pay Streamers Millions to Reach Gen-Z Through Call of Duty

