D4vd Tops List of Google’s ‘Most Searched Person of 2025’ Amidst Horrifying Allegations

People have a morbid fascination with true crime. Whether podcasts, shows, or documentaries, there is an uneasy curiosity when it comes to the horrifying curiosities of the world. Consequently, when a musical star is connected to a murder, people will have their eyes all over it. As recent reports show, there’s data that backs this idea up.

On Google Trends, singer D4vd leads the pack as the most searched person of 2025, ahead of Kendrick Lamar, Jimmy Kimmel, and Pope Leo XIV. These searches come in part with the horrifying news surrounding him back in September.

At the time, the LAPD found the remains of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez in a Tesla registered to D4vd. Upon further investigation, they learned that the body was “partially frozen” and decapitated, thawing in the vehicle. The L.A. County Medical Examiner believes the cause of death will go “undetermined” as a result. Given all the other moving pieces, they’re likely to settle on an “apparent homicide.”

Currently, the singer is a suspect, and he’s apparently not cooperating with authorities either. However, he’s not the only one listed as a person of interest. Per attorney Mark Geragos, there’s a second suspect “before, during, and after” Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s death.

D4vd The Highest Searched Person on Google Amidst Police Investigation

The “Romantic Homicide” singer had been maneuvering behind the scenes before he was considered a suspect. In October, he reportedly shifted the deeds of his Houston homes around and put them in his mother’s name. Around the same time, one of his homes was swatted in a prank, with police responding to a call claiming they heard gunshots from the property. The family, however, argues blatant harassment given the whole D4vd saga.

D4vd’s manager has also received a ton of harassment. Josh Marshall responded to claims that he has played a role in the horrifying death. He’s disgusted at the notion and hates that his family is getting dragged into all of it. “How dare you say something like this with no facts,” Marshall responds to the D4vd theories. “This video is false and the person is misinformed. This is the only time I’ll speak on this matter. FOR NOW. This has been a tough time for my family as I am a father of 3 children.”

“I received no emails and I’m no one’s roommate, I live full-time at home with my wife and kids,” Marshall continues. “My daughter is 14 and this news is affecting so many lives. I never received any emails. I had zero knowledge of anything and I don’t live in California.”