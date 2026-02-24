Daft Punk Unveil New Visuals for ‘Human After All’ Marking Five Years Since Split

Daft Punk may have officially split in 2021 after nearly three iconic decades, but that doesn’t mean the duo left it all behind. On February 23, 2026, they released a new video for their 2005 single “Human After All”. The video pulls footage from their sci-fi film Electroma.

The 2006 avant-garde film features the two Daft Punk robots searching for a way to become human. Electroma was co-written and directed by Daft Punk—Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo—but it didn’t include their own music. This was a new direction for the duo following their two previous films, which were more like collections of music videos. They also didn’t star in it; the two robots were portrayed by Peter Hurteau and Michael Reich.

The album Human After All had its 20th anniversary in March 2025. This saw the duo release a vinyl of remixes. Now, it’s been five years since Daft Punk released a video announcing their split on February 22. The announcement also featured a scene from Electroma. One robot explodes while the other solemnly walks away into the distance. This scene played over the song “Touch” from Random Access Memories, while a title reading “1993-2021” appeared.

In May 2026, Electroma will celebrate its 20th anniversary. It was first screened at the Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2006, and then in France in March 2007. The use of Electroma footage here could be leading up to something else for the anniversary in a few months. But that’s just speculation.

Meanwhile, in the years since their breakup, both members of Daft Punk have expressed a desire for the band to end. Additionally, they seemed pleased with the way they ended things, according to Bangalter.

“The question I ask more myself is why we did end it rather than how it could last for so long,” Thomas Bangalter told BBC Radio 6 in 2023. “It’s a lot like a story or mini saga—sometimes there’s a TV show that has a special place in people’s hearts, and it keeps that place, and it runs for one, two, three, four, five, sometimes 10 seasons.”

Bangalter and de Homem-Christo have been keeping busy since taking off the helmets, however. In October 2025, Bangalter played his first solo DJ set in 16 years. He surprised fans in Paris during the 20th anniversary celebration for the Because Music record label. Additionally, de Homem-Christo is rumored to be working on a solo album. While nothing is confirmed, Emmanuel de Buretel, founder of Because Music, gave a cryptic remark during a French radio interview last November.

Photo by Spencer Weiner/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images