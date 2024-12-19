Daily Horoscope: December 19, 2024

Venus and the waning gibbous Moon directly oppose one another under Aquarius and Leo, respectively, creating greater tension in relationships with others. Boredom, insecurity, and jealousy become more likely as Venus’ domain over self-image and romance clashes with the lunar phase’s call to release old emotions and grudges. Interestingly, a harmonious trine between Venus and Makemake brings a philanthropic focus into the celestial mix. This cosmic alignment signals a need to acclimate to giving without expecting payback. Charity with strings attached is hardly as helpful as we might think. How will your sign fare today, stargazer?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars retrograde directly opposes Ceres under Leo and Aquarius, adding an extra element of tension to the nearby standoff between Venus and the waning gibbous Moon in the same celestial domain. The stars urge you to reconsider your intentions behind your actions, Aries. Decisions made out of spite or jealousy are more likely to cause greater grief down the road.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet directly opposes the waning gibbous Moon in Leo, creating greater conflict in personal relationships. Be wary of giving in to feelings of fear or jealousy today, Taurus. While intuition can lead you in the direction of possible wrongdoings, it isn’t a surefire signal. Anxiety can often feel the same while creating far more disastrous results.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury and Mars retrograde’s harmonious trine continues, increasing problem-solving skills without necessarily catalyzing much change. Don’t let this apparent lack of progress deter you from the journey, Gemini. We often don’t realize how much growth we’re making in these periods of downtime until we’re on the other side of it. Gather information now so that it’s easier to act later.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning gibbous Moon directly opposes Venus under Leo and Aquarius, respectively, increasing the likelihood of jealousy, insecurity, and fear-based decisions. This is a challenging cosmic alignment, but it’s certainly not impossible. A few seconds of consideration before speaking or acting can make all the difference in the world, Cancer. Strong emotions aren’t necessarily signs of a correct assumption.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s square with Neptune and trine with Eris retrograde make for an interesting celestial combination. On the one hand, emotions feel more justified and certain. But on the other hand, Neptune is notorious for convincing us of false truths. Be careful what ideas you believe upon first listening, Leo. Give yourself a second to absorb and process.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury’s trine with Mars retrograde continues, offering a celestial boost of good fortune and communicative ease as the latter planet faces off with Ceres. Sometimes, what we need to care for ourselves isn’t always what we originally thought. Rather than trying to squeeze this reality into the confines of your preconceived notions, the stars urge you to go with the flow.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet directly faces off with the waning gibbous Moon under Aquarius and Leo. Insecurity, jealousy, and paranoia run rampant. Miscommunications are more likely to occur. The trine between Makemake and Venus under your sign and Aquarius also continues, suggesting that maybe our ways of giving back to those around us aren’t as pure-intentioned as we’d like to think.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Under the influence of Venus and the waning gibbous Moon’s opposition, your natural propensity for jealousy grows stronger. As real as these fears might feel, try not to let them dictate your words and actions. These kinds of hasty decisions can often cause problems that weren’t there to begin with, creating a self-perpetuating cycle that worsens over time.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde continues its square with Saturn, suggesting a disconnect from your sense of identity and purpose. Remember, Sagittarius: few people actually have it figured out as much as it might seem from the outside looking in. These periods of self-doubt can be invaluable opportunities to grow. Don’t be so quick to write this experience off as a cosmic punishment.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet’s challenging square with Jupiter retrograde maintains a general feeling of unease surrounding personal growth and evolution. Metamorphosis is an uncomfortable process, Capricorn. These arduous periods often feel much longer than they really are. The worst thing you could do for your progress is to give up after you’ve already put in so much work. Keep pushing forward.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The tense standoff between Venus and the waning gibbous Moon occurs under your sign and Leo, signaling greater conflict within relationships. Don’t underestimate your ego’s ability to create trouble that could have been avoided, Aquarius. Another opposition between Ceres and Mars retrograde creates unstable energy, making it more likely to act against your own best interest. Proceed with caution, stargazer.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune and the Sun continue their tense square, blurring the line between fact and fiction. This could be for the better or worse, Pisces. Self-rumination is no less productive than hopeless romanticism. Life rarely operates in black and white. The stars urge you to find comfort within the in-between—the shades of grey, so to speak. A little wiggle room goes a long way.

Pisces monthly horoscope

