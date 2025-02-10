Daily Horoscope: February 10, 2025

The conjunction between the waxing gibbous Moon and Jupiter transitions in the same alignment with the Moon and Mars retrograde in Cancer. This particular lunar phase calls us to assess our progress on our life path to determine if we should adjust or proceed as planned. With Mars retrograde in the mix, the stars urge you to pay attention to friction and tension in your life, however small. The cosmos often warns us of pitfalls long before they’re immediately in front of us. Paying attention now can avoid future headaches. How will your sign fare?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet, Mars retrograde, conjoins with the nearly full waxing gibbous Moon under Cancer. This cosmic alignment points out potential downfalls and delays that point to an even bigger issue. Take some time to zoom out and look at the big picture, Aries. An ongoing square between Mars (and today, the Moon) and Chiron signals a high likelihood of emotional strife.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Uranus forms a challenging square with a potent combination of the Sun, Mercury, and Ceres under your celestial domain and Aquarius, respectively. The latter conjunction emphasizes a need to learn new ways to care for yourself or others (or both). The tense square with Uranus suggests these new techniques won’t be what you expect. But it will be what you need.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The conjunction between your ruling planet, Mercury, Ceres, and the Sun continues under Aquarius today. Communicative Mercury offers greater mental and emotional clarity, particularly in regards to how you nurture yourself or others. Great change is ahead, Gemini. Keep an open heart and mind while you enter further into this evolutionary period. A little bit of flexibility goes a long way.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

A nearly full Moon conjoins with Mars retrograde under your celestial domain. The waxing gibbous lunar phase calls you to assess your surroundings and decide if any adjustments are needed. With Mars retrograde in the mix, the cosmos urges you to pay close attention to sticky wheels. It’s worth asking whether the resistance you’re facing is a signal to change directions.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun conjoins with Mercury and Ceres continues in Aquarius, fostering an environment of personal and social change. Mercury and Ceres’ combined energies point to a transformation of how you interact with others and, conversely, allow them to interact with you. Your ruling celestial body helps illuminate the path forward, inviting you to accept this natural push toward change.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury, Ceres, and the Sun continue their conjunction under Aquarius, highlighting a need to reassess how you take care of yourself and those around you. Ceres tends to become a prominent player in celestial forecasts during times of great personal and social change. Remember that everyone has room to learn, Virgo. Don’t be so cocky as to assume you don’t.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The trine between Jupiter and Makemake retrograde continues in Gemini and your celestial domain, respectively. This cosmic alignment will be around for a while, encouraging us to revisit how we stand up and advocate for ourselves. As a natural people pleaser, this endeavor is often easier said than done for you, Libra. Still, the stars urge you to try anyway.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your ruling planet, Pluto, forms two notable alignments today: a square with Haumea retrograde and a sextile with Venus. The former aspect heightens self-doubt and indecisiveness, while the latter lends more positive cosmic energy to your day-to-day life. Lean on the emotional and financial resources you already have, Scorpio. You have tools at your disposal ready for you to use.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The harmonious trine between your ruling planet, Jupiter, and Makemake retrograde continues under Gemini and Libra. These celestial players’ slow orbit means this alignment will be around for a while, emphasizing a need to reassess how you stand up for yourself and what you believe in. Is being the most popular person in the room really worth abandoning your principles, Sagittarius?

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The trine between Saturn and Mars retrograde changes slightly as a nearly full Moon conjoins with the latter red planet. This cosmic alignment signals an upcoming “tough love” life lesson, as represented by the disciplinarian nature of your ruling planet. Avoiding these challenges isn’t the goal, Capricorn. The true goal is learning how to push through them despite the struggle.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The square between Uranus and the conjunction of Mercury, Ceres, and the Sun continues under Taurus and your celestial domain. This ongoing alignment points to opportunities to revisit how you take care of yourself and those around you. In that same breath, the stars also urge you to consider how you let others take care of you. Nurture is a two-way street.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The waxing gibbous Moon contributes its emotional influence to the ongoing trine between Saturn and Mars retrograde in your celestial domain and Cancer. This water-heavy forecast increases intuition and emotional sensitivity. Perhaps it’s time to consider whether the problems you’ve been butting up against are a signal to switch directions. There’s a fine line between perseverance and martyrdom, Pisces.

