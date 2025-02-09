Weekly Horoscope: February 9-15

Aquarius is a particularly busy celestial domain this week as Mercury, Ceres, and the Sun conjoin under its sign. Each cosmic player adds an interesting element to this potent combination. First, Mercury’s domain over communication puts issues of social interactions, education, and understanding front and center. Meanwhile, Ceres’ influence over how we nurture others and need to receive nurturing from them puts Mercurian communication within a specific context. How are you uplifting people around you? How are they uplifting you?

The Sun’s presence in this celestial traffic jam indicates an overarching influence over our life path or purpose. Prepare to receive universal guidance this week, stargazer. Pay attention to internal cues, and don’t brush off the external ones, either. It’s crucial that we operate on facts and evidence as opposed to assumptions, which are often rooted in fear or anxiety. The truth can be more difficult to find, but it’s easier to stand behind.

How will your sign fare this week, stargazer?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars retrograde continues its slow, backward trek through Cancer this week. Remember, Aries: this regressive celestial period can stall progress and create delays that might be tempting to blame on yourself. Have patience not only with the timing of the cosmos but also with you during this trying time. Not everything is your fault, nor is every problem yours to fix. The ongoing trine between Mars retrograde and Saturn seems to gently nudge you toward this revelation, helping determine which battles you should pick or abandon.

The tense square between your ruling planet and Chiron indicates an inability or unwillingness to move on from your hurt. These grudges aren’t the protective armor your ego is leading you to think they are, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Uranus forms an arduous square with the conjunction of the Sun, Mercury, and Ceres under your celestial domain and Aquarius, respectively. All cosmic signs point to changing the way you normally do things, which naturally conjures a bit of trepidation from someone who enjoys stability as much as you do. Uranus’ ongoing placement in your sign has fostered an overarching environment of novelty, innovation, and, at times, chaos. This faraway planet’s square with this week’s Aquarian conjunction promises to shake things up even more.

Be careful not to underestimate your capacity to learn better ways to do things, whether professionally or personally. Assuming you know everything is a surefire way to shrink your perspective and decrease mental clarity, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The most pressing alignment in your forecast is far and away the conjunction of your ruling planet, Mercury, the Sun, and Ceres in Aquarius. With Mercury’s domain over communication and intellect and Ceres’ influence over our need to nurture and be nurtured in return, this combination signals a need to reevaluate how you show up in your relationships and, conversely, how these relationships show up for you. This kind of interpersonal analysis can often be uncomfortable and stiff. But it’s a necessary bit of upkeep, Gemini.

Keep your mind, eyes, and ears open this week. Learning what we need to feel safe and secure (and how we can foster the same feelings in others) is often as simple of a matter as listening.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body moves through its final waxing gibbous stages as it passes under your sign and in conjunction with Mars retrograde early in the week. Pay close attention to sticky wheels this week, Cancer. The universe often hides its most pertinent messages in clues that are almost deceivingly obvious. Keep an open mind with your gut feelings.

The full Moon occurs midweek in Leo and forms a direct opposition to Mercury and Ceres in Aquarius. As the latter conjunction suggests an opportunity to learn how to better communicate your needs about or administer nurturing. No two perspectives will ever be exactly the same. You can’t fault yourself for not being able to work within a system that doesn’t work with you.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

A challenging square between your ruling celestial body, the Sun, and Uranus persists throughout the week in Aquarius and Taurus, respectively. The latter planet’s placement in strong-willed Taurus tends to create an emotional or mental rigidity that can make experiencing change more difficult or troublesome. This cosmic alignment suggests a struggle between your ego and the transition taking place around you.

No one is immune to the need to evolve, whether through a direct process of improvement or through lessons provided by a negative experience. With communicative Mercury and nurturing Ceres in conjunction with the Sun, the stars gently urge you to start prioritizing the process over the prize, Leo. Enduring this discomfort is one way to honor your need to grow.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The Sun, Mercury, and Ceres form a potent conjunction under Aquarius this week, placing a mental and emotional emphasis on tending to the needs of yourself and your immediate community in order to learn, improve, and grow. This celestial combination’s challenging square with Uranus serves as a sort of cosmic warning, suggesting that the revelations conjured by this conjunction will be unexpected or difficult to handle.

Learn to loosen your grip on the world around you, Virgo. Not every problem is yours to fix, and sometimes, truly acknowledging that fact is the greatest form of self-care. There is a fine line between lending a helping hand and letting someone walk all over you. Be careful which side you’re leaning toward.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

As Venus makes its way further into Aries, it forms a favorable sextile with Jupiter in Gemini. Sextiles aren’t necessarily the most action-oriented aspect, but positive energy is positive energy. Take this time to gather your thoughts and make plans for emotional or financial growth. These kinds of transformations don’t occur overnight, Libra. The work you put in now is a prerequisite to the reward.

Makemake retrograde continues its slow trek through your celestial domain, placing an even greater emphasis on fostering a safe and stable environment. You have more control over the efficacy of this endeavor than you give yourself credit for. This responsibility is both a blessing and a curse. The blame and reward are equally yours to bear.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

A challenging square between the almost-full waxing gibbous Moon and Haumea retrograde under Leo and your celestial domain increases feelings of self-doubt and insecurity. As disheartening as these emotions might be, giving into them will only create a self-fulfilling prophecy. If you constantly look for the worst, it will reveal itself to you more easily.

The stars urge you to be cognizant of the energy you put into the world and, conversely, the energy you allow into your inner circle. Haumea retrograde makes listening to your instincts more challenging, but it also makes it more critical. The dwarf planet’s tense square with your ruling planet adds to the struggle. Have faith, Scorpio. This alignment promises great reward in the end.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The stars are certainly lining in your favor this week, Sagittarius. First and most notably, this month’s full Moon forms a positive sextile with your ruling planet, Jupiter. This amiable cosmic mix makes attaining and adapting to new perspectives easier. The full Moon naturally increases emotional clarity. However, if you don’t know what to do with that knowledge once you have it, what’s the point?

An ongoing sextile between your ruling planet and Venus coincides with Jupiter’s alignment with the full Moon, further suggesting a focus on emotional affairs, romantic or otherwise. Little friction awaits. Enjoy this easy stretch of road while it lasts. Refocus on a close relationship. Discover new ways to express love. The stars are backing you up.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

This week, is week, ththe harmonious trine between your ruling planet, Saturn, and Mars retrograde continues. Tuesday marks a brief but powerful conjunction of the latter red planet and the almost-full waxing gibbous Moon. Mars retrograde continues to toss sticks into our spokes, so to speak, stalling progress and zapping motivation. Although certainly disheartening in its own way, the waxing gibbous serves as a silver lining to the bleaker aspects of the red planet’s retrograde period.

This lunar phase calls us to assess our progress on our life path. Use Mars’ pivots and mishaps as guideposts pointing you in the right direction. Stop looking at these experiences as failures and start framing them as the invaluable learning opportunities they are, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet, Uranus, forms a tense square with the full Moon in Leo this week, marking a celestial high point that promises to bring shakeups to platonic relationships and other social matters. The full Moon in Leo heightens emotional awareness in social settings, which has the paradoxical potential to deepen a bond or highlight a bond-cutting impasse. Though two different outcomes, either one serves as an opportunity to discover the truth and release falsehoods.

Your ruling planet forms the same challenging alignment with a conjunction of the Sun, Mercury, and Ceres in your celestial domain. Things might feel a bit unstable as these energies’ clash and intermingle. Use your morals and values as guiding lights through this uncharted territory, Aquarius.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Saturn and Mars retrograde maintain their auspicious trine under your celestial domain and Cancer, respectively. This cosmic alignment suggests great strength and perseverance through interpersonal struggles. Unfortunately, some of the most long-lasting life lessons are the ones that sting. The positive alignment between disciplinarian Saturn and Mars, currently zapping motivation and causing mishaps in retrograde, suggests a healthy dose of tough love.

The waning gibbous Moon forming a direct opposition with Saturn under Virgo and your sign over the weekend indicates a positive turnaround on the bitter truths you were presented earlier in the week. Letting go of old behaviors, ideas, or even relationships can be an incredibly liberating process, Pisces. Don’t deny yourself of the joy of freeing yourself of these burdens.

