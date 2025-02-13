Daily Horoscope: February 13, 2025

Yesterday’s opposition between the Moon and a conjunction of Ceres, Mercury, and the Sun wanes today as the lunar body travels into Virgo. But its effects will still be tangible from our earthly vantage point, particularly while we remain under the influence of a challenging square between Haumea and Pluto. This latter alignment conjures feelings of self-doubt and inadequacy, which can be especially difficult to reconcile while dealing with matters of self-nurture and caring for others. After all, if we struggle to find peace within ourselves, how can we reasonably provide it to others? Look at this challenge as an opportunity, not a punishment.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The tense square between your ruling planet, Mars retrograde, and Chiron continues. As the nearly full waning gibbous Moon crosses over into Virgo, the cosmos raises a spirit of deep introspective inquisitiveness. Rather than asking “why me” when it comes to your personal struggles, try asking “how can I use this to my advantage?” There is a silver lining here, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The square between your ruling planet, Uranus, and the Sun continues today, suggesting conflict in areas of innovation or exploration. So you tried something new, and it didn’t work. So what, Taurus? That’s part of life. Now, you know one more way that doesn’t work, and you’re one step closer to figuring out what does. Lean toward the positive.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury begins to move away from Ceres today, but the effects of this planetary conjunction (combined with the nearby Sun) will likely continue for a little while longer. Personal growth isn’t a one-size-fits-all process, nor is it over in a day. More often than not, we have to repeat the same lesson again and again until it sticks.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The nearly full waning gibbous Moon crosses into Virgo today, creating a stronger connection between the conscious and subconscious mind. Pay close attention to internal cues today, Cancer. Use them to your advantage without letting them color your entire perspective. You can observe your emotions without necessarily acting on them. In fact, that’s what this cosmic alignment calls you to do.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body continues its challenging trek with Uranus under Aquarius and Taurus, suggesting an inability or unwillingness to entertain new ideas or paths forward. Don’t be so quick to assume you know the best way out of this pickle, Leo. Never underestimate the universe’s ability to surprise you (or your capacity to learn). Use these inevitabilities as a support system.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The waning gibbous Moon, still almost full, crosses into your celestial domain. Emotional matters will be at the front of mind as a result, which can be a blessing or a curse, depending on how you choose to wield this energy. Trying on your sentimental side for a change can be good for you, Virgo. But remember to stay grounded.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

With Makemake retrograde under your sign and your ruling planet, Venus, under Aries, the cosmos seems to be warning of imbalanced power dynamics ahead. Your desire to help others is certainly admirable, Libra. But if you’re doing so at the cost of your own inner peace, then how helpful can it really be? Why remove yourself from the equation altogether?

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Once again, the most notable alignment in your forecast appears to be the tense square between Haumea retrograde and your ruling planet, Pluto, under your sign and Aquarius, respectively. These periods of significant change can and should feel uncomfortable. If they didn’t, then how much progress could you possibly be making? There’s a reason it’s called a comfort zone, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Venus continues to ease into a positive sextile with your ruling planet, Jupiter, suggesting good fortune and prosperity in matters of the heart or wallet. It’s important that you keep an open mind as to what this might look like, Sagittarius. Success rarely looks exactly how we pictured it in our heads. Still, that makes it no less important or beneficial.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet, Saturn, continues its favorable sextile with Uranus. This cosmic alignment offers a poignant reminder that some of the best, most satisfying things in life are born of extreme discomfort or pain. The positive alignment between disciplinarian Saturn and innovative Uranus suggests it’s time to start thinking outside the box, Capricorn. If anyone can do it, it’s you.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The tense square between your ruling planet, Uranus, and the Sun continues in Taurus and your celestial domain. This alignment seems to suggest an inability or unwillingness to entertain new ideas. Perhaps this stubborn streak is coming from you, indicated by the waning gibbous Moon’s placement in Virgo. Or perhaps it’s from others. In any case, it’s challenging but not impossible.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The favorable sextile between Saturn and Uranus under your sign and Taurus holds its placement, maintaining a sense of creativity in the face of a challenge. As the old adage goes, when nothing seems to be going right, you should try going left. The stars urge you to dig a little deeper to find a detour around this roadblock, Pisces.

