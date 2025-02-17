Daily Horoscope: February 17, 2025

The waning gibbous Moon directly opposes Eris in Libra and Aries, respectively, creating a metaphorical battle between air and fire. As the shrinking lunar phase encourages us to release old behaviors, ideas, or perspectives that no longer serve us, its placement in Libra helps put things in a more equitable light. Morality is simpler to define. The balance point is easier to spot. However, Eris’ placement in aggressive Aries indicates a greater potential for conflict, whether with yourself or others. Fortunately, a favorable sextile between Uranus and Saturn bolsters us through unexpected mishaps and obstacles. How will your sign fare today, stargazer?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet, Mars retrograde, maintains its challenging square with Chiron in Cancer and your celestial domain. This aspect coincides with the direct opposition between the waning gibbous Moon in Libra and Eris, also under your sign. There are plenty of contrasting elements in your forecast today, Aries. Be prepared to juggle opposing viewpoints and feelings. Find the balance in the contrast.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Two notable sextiles dominate your celestial forecast: one between Uranus and Saturn under your sign and Pisces and another between Jupiter and Venus, your ruling planet. The latter alignment suggests positive energy in your corner, particularly in matters of love or finance. The former aspect suggests this good fortune won’t come without a bit of work. It’ll be worth it.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The auspicious trine between Jupiter and Makemake retrograde under your sign and Libra continues, as does the sextile between Jupiter and Venus in Aries. Don’t underestimate the emotional and spiritual satisfaction of giving back to your community. As Makemake retrograde urges us to foster feelings of positivity from within, the stars urge you to consider ways your outer environment can help.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning gibbous Moon directly opposes Eris in Libra and Aries, respectively, indicating potential conflict between our better judgment and our egos’ desires. With rebellious Eris under fiery Aries, the stars rile up our emotional states until the consequences of our actions are no longer front of mind. Remember that they’ll return whether it feels like it right now or not.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body forms a fortuitous trine with the waning gibbous Moon. The Sun rides the cusp of Aquarius and Pisces in the final days of the former Zodiac sign’s celestial season, while the shrinking Moon flies through Libra. Saying goodbye is rarely easy. But it helps to know that you’re doing it for the sake of a better future.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet, Mercury, forms a challenging form with Jupiter in Pisces and Gemini. This celestial alignment suggests you might need to reimagine what your definition of success should look like. Just because it’s not what you imagined doesn’t mean it won’t be as satisfying or beneficial, Virgo. Keep an open mind. Expectations are the fastest way to ensure disappointment.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

A favorable sextile between your ruling planet, Venus, and Jupiter serves as a positive complement to the ongoing trine between Jupiter and Makemake retrograde, the latter flying through your celestial domain. The stars are lining in your favor, Libra. Stay the course, and the rewards are soon to follow. Your momentum is an invaluable and, more importantly, finite resource.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The square between your ruling planet, Pluto, and Haumea retrograde continues. With Eris and the waning gibbous Moon forming a direct opposition under Aries and Libra, there is a particularly defiant energy swirling around the cosmos. Be wary of the battles you choose today, Scorpio. Not every confrontation is worth your time, and they don’t always have to end with a burning bridge.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The sextile between your ruling planet, Jupiter, and Venus continues, boosting good fortune in matters of love and finance. Sextiles aren’t necessarily action-oriented, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy this energy while it’s here. Focus on staying present and practicing gratitude. Don’t become so focused on the prize that you forget to enjoy the journey to get there, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The sextile between your ruling planet, Saturn, and Uranus continues. Paired with a direct opposition between the waning gibbous Moon and rebellious Eris, the stars seem to point to conflict ahead but, fortunately, the kind you’re more than capable of handling. Roll with the punches today, Capricorn. You can’t control your surroundings, but you can control how you navigate them.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The sextile between your ruling planet, Uranus, and Saturn continues. This, along with the celestial standoff between the waning gibbous Moon and Eris, points to a sense of finality or closure you’re not quite ready to confront. The stars urge you to keep an open heart today, Aquarius. If anyone is up for opening doors to the unknown, it’s you.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Saturn and Uranus maintain their positive sextile under your celestial domain and Taurus, respectively, indicating a greater willingness to accept and acclimate to change. These periods of evolution can be uncomfortable. But the rewards will be worth it, Pisces. Lean on your inner circle during this time if you have to. Whatever you do, keep going. You’ve got this, stargazer.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.