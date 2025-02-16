Weekly Horoscope: February 16-22

The week begins with the waning gibbous Moon forming three notable alignments with the same number of dwarf planets. First, the Moon conjoins with Makemake retrograde in Libra, calling us to consider behaviors, habits, and perspectives that tear us down instead of build us up. Even a small collection of these toxic tendencies can have long-lasting, overarching effects on our personal lives. An opposition between the lunar body and rebellious Eris the following day indicates that releasing these habits will be more difficult than anticipated.

Finally, a conjunction with Haumea retrograde in Scorpio ushers in feelings of self-doubt. After all, without what we just released, who really are we as people? The stars offer an inspiring hint: we’re the same but better. This week also marks the beginning of Pisces season, prioritizing sensitivity, intuition, and imagination. It’s time to start dreaming up a new and improved version of yourself, stargazer.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet spends the week in a long-held trine with Saturn under Cancer and Pisces, respectively. Although the aspect between these celestial players is generally a positive one, this period is not without its trials and tribulations. Mars retrograde continues to stall progress and decrease energy levels in its final full week of its backward trek through Cancer.

Meanwhile, Saturn’s placement in intuitive Pisces helps us harness emotional power for the greater good. The challenges you currently face might seem a bit paradoxical, particularly regarding how you feel about it. Remember that the universe rarely operates in black-and-white terms. So, it stands to reason that you won’t, either, Aries. Find joy in the in-between.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Positive cosmic energy comes down in waves toward the end of the week as your ruling planet, Venus, forms a favorable sextile with Jupiter in Aries and Gemini, respectively. Venus forms a harmonious trine with the last-quarter Moon at the same time, helping navigate you toward a more reflective period of peace and calm. It’s time to enjoy the mental, emotional, and financial resources already at your disposal, Taurus.

The quickest way to ensure you won’t be happy is to never allow yourself the time to feel joy unfettered by unfulfilled expectations or unrealistic aspirations. You are richer than you think. The stars offer a gentle reminder that the grass always looks greener in someone else’s lawn.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet begins the week in an auspicious trine with Haumea retrograde, solidifying the connection between your conscious and subconscious minds. Internal cues will be easier to catch, and staying true to your convictions becomes less arduous. Soak up this stability and confidence while you can, Gemini. Your cosmic forecast suggests stormier weather as we get closer to the weekend.

Namely, a challenging square between your ruling planet and Jupiter in Pisces and Gemini indicates an inability or unwillingness to budge in emotional conflict. As tempting as it might be to block these communicative channels out of spite, all you’re really doing in that situation is hurting yourself. Keep an open heart and mind this week.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning gibbous Moon passes through brief but potent conjunctions with Makemake retrograde and Haumea retrograde early in the week. As the former dwarf planet encourages us to revisit and reinforce our inner environments, Haumea retrograde urges us to recalibrate with our inner voice. The world is hard enough as it is, Cancer. Don’t make things harder on yourself by being your own bully, too.

Letting go of these harmful habits will be easier said than done. An opposition between the waning crescent Moon and Jupiter in Sagittarius and Gemini points to a cosmic call to find a balance between holding yourself to task and giving yourself breathing room to learn. We’re all trying to figure things out as we go.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body ushers in Pisces season as the Sun transitions from Aquarius to the water-ruled and sensitive final domain of the Zodiac. The Sun maintains its conjunction with Ceres throughout this process even as Mercury moves ahead past these celestial players. A Sun-Ceres combo places a particularly strong emphasis on reevaluating how you take care of others and let them take care of you.

A coinciding square between the Sun and Uranus that lasts through midweek points to potential chaos or mishaps ahead. As tempting as it might be to take these directional shifts as a personal affront to your planning and perspective, the stars urge you to release that idea. You’re here to learn, not get graded, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The consequences of ignoring your better judgment become apparent later in the week as your ruling planet, Mercury, moves away from its conjunction with the Sun and Ceres straight into a challenging square with Jupiter. This celestial shift is a natural progression from your diversion from focusing on nurture and empathy to only providing space for judgment and criticism. Don’t be so quick to critique, Virgo.

As your past experiences have shown, even the best intentions can get thwarted by the sometimes chaotic hand of the cosmos. Mercury and Jupiter’s square under Pisces and Gemini, respectively, seems to call for a better balance between falling for anything and not trusting anyone at any time. Wait a while before setting your opinion in stone.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The positive sextile between your ruling planet, Venus, and Jupiter strengthens under Aries and Gemini. This cosmic alignment urges you to enjoy the treasures in your trove right now. There will always be a million other things, relationships, or ideas you could collect. And yes, the urge to do so will likely never go away completely. But that search becomes far more rewarding when you remember to enjoy the accolades and jewels you’ve already conquered.

With the trine between Makemake retrograde and Jupiter continuing to pass its positive energy between these celestial players, the stars highlight a clear need to rethink how you define success. You might be surprised by the significant impact of tweaking your parameters slightly. You’ve got this, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The most notable alignment in your forecast occurs midweek as the waning gibbous Moon conjoins with Haumea retrograde under your celestial domain. In turn, this conjunction forms a tense square with your ruling planet, Pluto, under Aquarius. Your ruling planet’s long trek through this eccentric, air-ruled domain places you squarely in the middle of tremendous personal and social revolutions.

With Haumea and the Moon joining forces under your sign, the stars will highlight burdens and fears that are weighing you down. Is the path forward really that difficult? Or are you merely refusing to free yourself from the mental and emotional shackles you’ve collected over the years? Allow yourself to enjoy this process without ruining it with doubtful ruminations, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet spends the week in a sextile with Venus and a trine with Makemake retrograde, two positive alignments that seem to signal good fortune ahead. And the best part is: the fortune you seek on the horizon is already surrounding you. Indeed, this cosmic alignment is all about gratitude and appreciating what you have right now. We’re often far harder on ourselves than we would be to others, Sagittarius.

If you were to look at your position objectively, you’d likely find that you’ve made a lot more progress than you give yourself credit for. The stars urge you to stop cheating yourself from the joy of being proud of yourself in a way that’s rooted in love, not conceit.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn and Mars retrograde’s trine holds its position early in the week before waning closer to the weekend. This long-held alignment has been urging you to push through struggles, stress, and low motivation the best you can, and the rewards are about to pay off. The first cosmic upswing occurs later in the week as the waning gibbous Moon forms an auspicious trine with your ruling planet in Scorpio and Pisces.

Two water-ruled celestial domains, this aspect signals a need to trust your instincts and lean into this process of learning and growing. While the mishaps and errors along the way can be disheartening, focus on the positive. Learning what doesn’t work gets you that much closer to learning what does, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The tense square between your ruling planet, Uranus, and the ego-driven Sun finally begins to ease this week, fully falling out of alignment by the weekend. Matters of pride will seem more relaxed and less dire, helping to calm nerves and smooth over potential miscommunications. This slow diversion from your own hubris naturally coincides with the end of Aquarius season into Pisces season by midweek.

Still, the stars won’t be leaving your celestial domain without imparting some cosmic wisdom first, Aquarius. The Sun and Ceres spend their final days under your sign in conjunction, emphasizing a need to reassess how you nurture others and let them take care of you in return. Your happiness depends on finding the right ratio.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

This week marks the official start of your Zodiac season, Pisces! This celestial period boosts intuition, sensitivity, and imagination. Shadowy concepts of love, dreams, senses of self, and perception of others transition to the front of mind. This season marks a period of self-reflection and meditation. It also opens the door for possible rumination. It will be up to you to strike a healthy balance.

Saturn and Mars retrograde’s ongoing trine under your sign and Cancer suggests you are more than capable of handling the task at hand. Have faith in your ability to feel things out, no matter how foreign the situation, relationship, or idea seems at first glance. You are wiser than people give you credit for, Pisces.

