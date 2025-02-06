Daily Horoscope: February 6, 2025

Jupiter’s lengthy retrograde period comes to a close today, swinging aspirational focus back outward. This cosmic era invited us to look inside ourselves for ways to expand, grow, and prosper internally. Jupiter retrograde put a greater focus on the kind of intrinsic, spiritual rewards others might only see indirectly. As this gas giant returns direct, the stars push us to start looking for these same kinds of rewards in the world around us. Pursuing dreams, making plans, and capitalizing on good fortune becomes easier. This isn’t necessarily a guarantee that you won’t encounter obstacles ahead, but it’s certainly a celestial push in a positive direction. How will your sign fare today, stargazer?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Chiron and Mars retrograde continue their challenging square under your celestial domain and Cancer, maintaining friction in matters of emotional vulnerability and learning from past experiences. If you were to remove the fine details of your current situation, you would likely find that you’ve been in similar circumstances before. Take this opportunity to show how you’ve grown from past mistakes, Aries.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The first-quarter Moon conjoins with Uranus under your sign, revealing new possibilities for personal growth. This particular lunar phase invites us to assess our progress thus far and determine whether we should adjust or proceed as usual. With chaotic Uranus in the mix, it’s likely that the revelations you discover will be something unexpected. Don’t let your stubborn streak take over, Taurus.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The Sun’s conjunction with your ruling planet, Mercury, continues in Aquarius. Communication and your sense of purpose will be at an all-time high as long as this cosmic alignment continues. Make sure you’re capitalizing on this energy while it’s here, Gemini. Stop waiting for someone else to enjoy the glory, and start pursuing it yourself. You deserve accolades, too.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body eases into a brief but potent conjunction with Uranus under Taurus, increasing fortitude and perseverance in the face of unexpected shake-ups and directional shifts. As the growing lunar phase reveals potential pitfalls and problem areas in your life, Uranus’ place in this alignment suggests you should prepare to take a different route than you originally planned.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The conjunction between the Sun and Mercury persists in Aquarius, keeping communication and intellectual pathways open and free-flowing. The cosmos is pushing you toward invaluable learning opportunities. Be careful not to let your pride convince you that you’re above the chance to expand your perspective. This is a time to prove your flexibility, not show off how often you’re “right.”

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet, Mercury, maintains its powerful conjunction with the Sun in Aquarius, opening your heart and mind to what others have to say and teach you. While it might be tempting to let the hyper-critical part of your nature take over, the stars urge you to resist. When the time comes for you to share your opinion, you’ll know, Virgo.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus continues its trek through Aquarius as the harmonious trine between Makemake retrograde and Jupiter maintains its position under your sign and Gemini. With Jupiter now direct, the stars gently nudge you toward actualizing your goals of self-improvement and self-nurture. Venus’ placement in fiery, assertive Aries puts even more motivational weight behind this endeavor. Now’s the time to fight for you, Libra.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your ruling planet, Pluto, forms a favorable sextile with Venus under Aquarius and Aries, respectively. This cosmic alignment lends itself nicely to pursuing matters of the heart, wallet, or a little bit of both. Use this time to get your romantic or financial endeavors in order, Scorpio. With Haumea in retrograde under your sign, this will become more difficult but not impossible.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter returns direct under Gemini, shifting aspirational focus from internal pursuits to external. It’s time to start showing off all the personal growth you’ve enjoyed in the last few weeks while your ruling planet was making its backward trek through mutable Gemini. Jupiter also forms a harmonious trine with Makemake retrograde, emphasizing the importance of fostering a positive internal environment.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The trine between Saturn and Jupiter retrograde shifts to the same alignment between your ruling planet and Jupiter direct. The latter celestial body’s shift forward promotes prosperity and good fortune. Paired with diligent Saturn, the cosmos seems to be aligning in your favor, Capricorn. Stay the course, and the rewards will shortly follow. You’ve come a long way. Just keep going.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus forms a brief but potent conjunction with the first-quarter Moon in Taurus. As the lunar phase calls us to assess our progress along our life path and determine whether we should adjust or continue as usual, your ruling planet increases the chances of unexpected twists or turns. You’ve navigated similar roads in the past, Aquarius. You can do it again.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The trine between Saturn and Mars retrograde under your sign and Cancer continues. Meanwhile, Venus moves entirely out of your celestial domain. As convenient as it would be for the obstacles we face to be surmountable in a day, this is rarely how the cosmos operates. Be patient with yourself as you push your way through this trying time, Pisces.

Pisces monthly horoscope

