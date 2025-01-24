Daily Horoscope: January 24, 2025

The end of the week ushers in a direct opposition between the waning crescent Moon and Jupiter retrograde. As the lunar phase encourages us to release negativity and prepare to rest, Jupiter retrograde highlights the internal work we need to do to accomplish these noble pursuits. This planetary retrograde period doesn’t ask if we’d like to experience something new. It just thrusts us into novel situations and expects us to deal. The sooner you start preparing for these quick introductions, the less alarming they’ll feel. This is all part of the process, stargazer.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars retrograde maintains its square with Eris in your celestial domain, increasing its tangible effects on your day-to-day life. It might be more tempting to push against expectations and tradition. In certain contexts, this can be a good thing. But be wary of rebelling for rebellion’s sake, Aries. It’s not nearly as rewarding as having an actual cause to stand behind.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet continues its harmonious trine with Mars retrograde, suggesting a positive connection between your romantic or financial well-being and an upcoming slowdown or respite. Not everything in life has to be a sprint, Taurus. The stars urge you to take things slow. If it’s meant to be, taking your time shouldn’t hurt. If it does, perhaps it wasn’t.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury’s square with Eris continues as it directly opposes Mars retrograde. These are two notably challenging alignments, but your ruling planet’s placement in Capricorn offers a helpful boost of mental clarity. Things might not be working out the way you wanted or expected. But you can’t let this occasional inevitability convince you to give up, Gemini.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning crescent Moon passes from Scorpio to Sagittarius and, in doing so, forms a direct opposition to Jupiter retrograde in Gemini. This particular lunar phase promotes release, rest, and rejuvenation. Meanwhile, Jupiter retrograde encourages you to look inward for potential opportunities to grow mentally and emotionally. A transformation doesn’t have to be seen by others to be deserving of celebration, Cancer.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body forms a sextile with the waning crescent Moon as it maintains a square with instinctual Haumea in Scorpio. This positive alignment between the ego-driven Sun and the emotional, restorative Moon suggests a willingness or contentment of the situation around you. That’s a good thing, Leo. Satisfaction isn’t supposed to be a negative signal that you’re not doing enough.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury and Eris maintain their challenging square in Capricorn and Aries, respectively. Following the rules or abiding by expectations becomes more difficult, for better or worse. Keep a close eye on these defiant feelings, Virgo. There is a fine line between sticking up for yourself and picking a fight that doesn’t need to happen. Keep your course on the high road.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus’ sextile with Uranus retrograde coinciding with a trine with Mars retrograde paints an interesting cosmic picture. On the one hand, the Venus-Uranus connection indicates new developments in love or finance. But with Mars retrograde in the mix, the stars seem to suggest holding off on adding any more investments to your plate, emotional or monetary. Keep an open mind.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your ruling planet, Pluto, forms a favorable sextile with the waning crescent Moon as it maintains its challenging square with Haumea. There is a lot of uncertainty in the air right now, and that can be a difficult place to rest for someone like you. But working yourself into a frenzy over things you can’t control isn’t the solution, Scorpio.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The Sun inches closer to its auspicious trine with your ruling planet, Jupiter retrograde, in Aquarius and Gemini. This cosmic alignment screams of creativity, innovation, and, somewhat more cautiously, alienation. Be wary of inadvertently placing walls between yourself and others, Sagittarius. You can’t pretend to live in a reality where people can read your mind when it’s convenient for you.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Is there really a problem worth pursuing, or is Mercury and Eris’ square causing you to butt heads with everyone? Convictions are one thing. Acting in a way that suggests your perspective is the only one worth listening to is another. Simply put, the stars urge you to choose your battles wisely. Eris is just begging to burn a bridge on principle.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet, Uranus retrograde, continues to fly in a favorable sextile with Mars retrograde. Uranus’ placement in Taurus promotes dedication toward new goals and pursuits. Mars retrograde in Cancer encourages us to turn our keen analysis inward so that we can learn, heal, and improve. Sometimes, you have to flip your perspective completely so that you can truly see.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune forms a brief but potent trine with the waning crescent Moon as the lunar body passes from Scorpio to Sagittarius. This lunar phase encourages a move toward rest and rejuvenation. Now’s not the time for adding more to your plate, Pisces. Focus on what you have in front of you right now. There will be time to do more later.

Pisces monthly horoscope

