Daily Horoscope: June 9, 2021

The moon is in chatty air sign Gemini, inspiring a social atmosphere, but we’re in a serious and focused mood as the moon makes a harmonious connection with Saturn, the planet of responsibility, at 5:44 PM.

Aries

Communication is taken seriously today as the moon in intellectual Gemini connects with Saturn. It’s a supportive time to think about plans and agreements.

Taurus

The moon in Gemini finds you focused on finances, and as it connects with Saturn, a supportive energy flows around building more security in your life and career.

Gemini

The moon is in your sign today, Gemini, encouraging you to reflect on your emotions—and your boundaries, especially—as the moon connects with Saturn.

Cancer

The moon in Gemini encourages you to catch up on rest today, dear Cancer. You’re setting boundaries as the moon makes a helpful connection with Saturn.

Leo

The moon in Gemini inspires you to connect with friends today. It’s a solid time to discuss partnerships as the moon connects with Saturn.

Virgo

The moon in Gemini finds you focused on your career and life in public. You’re feeling focused as the moon connects with Saturn; it’s a great time to tackle your to-do list.

Libra

The moon in fellow air sign Gemini finds you connecting with friends far and wide. You’re reflecting on themes like support and reliability as the moon connects with Saturn.

Scorpio

You’re setting important boundaries today as the moon in Gemini connects with Saturn. Reflect on your limits and respect the lines others draw.

Sagittarius

The moon in Gemini finds you focused on your relationships today, and it’s a productive time to discuss plans for the future as the moon connects with Saturn.

Capricorn

You’re busy tending to your to-do list today as the moon moves through Gemini, and it’s a solid time to address issues regarding payment, money, or security as the moon connects with Saturn.

Aquarius

The moon is in fellow air sign Gemini today, finding you in a flirtatious and artistic mood! You’re getting serious about your passions as the moon mingles with Saturn.

Pisces

You are setting important boundaries at home, with family, and in your personal life as the moon connects with Saturn. Make time to rest, Pisces!

