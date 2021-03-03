Daily Horoscope: March 4, 2021

The moon in water sign Scorpio connects with dreamy Neptune at 1:30 AM, creating a sympathetic and creative atmosphere. We’re exploring deep, powerful emotions as the moon connects with Pluto at 11:10 AM. The moon enters adventurous fire sign Sagittarius at 5:43 PM, and we’re taking charge as the moon opposes warrior planet Mars at 6:32 PM. The planet of the mind, Mercury, meets expansive Jupiter at 10:27 PM, broadening horizons! But watch out for the tendency to over-do things.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, finding you in an especially adventurous mood! Communication planet Mercury meets lucky Jupiter and it’s a fantastic time to network and share ideas.

Taurus

The moon enters fire sign Sagittarius, finding you boldly confronting whatever tricky issues need your attention. Chatty Mercury meets lucky Jupiter, bringing exciting news concerning your career.

Gemini

The moon enters your opposite sign Sagittarius, finding you focused on relationships. Your ruling planet Mercury meets lucky Jupiter, creating an exciting atmosphere around travel and sharing ideas. Just watch out for exaggerations.

Cancer

The moon enters fire sign Sagittarius, boosting your energy when it comes to tackling your to-do list. Communication planet Mercury meets lucky Jupiter, helping you gain closure and start fresh.

Leo

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Communication planet Mercury meets lucky Jupiter, which bodes well for your relationships.

Virgo

The moon enters fire sign Sagittarius, bringing your focus to home and family. Your ruling planet Mercury meets Jupiter, creating an excellent atmosphere for problem solving. A new gig, idea, or plan may be underway.

Libra

The moon enters Sagittarius, illuminating the communication sector of your chart, and messenger planet Mercury meets lucky Jupiter, making this a fantastic day for self-expression—and flirtation!

Scorpio

The moon enters fire sign Sagittarius, illuminating the financial sector of your chart and finding you reflecting on wealth and security. Mercury and Jupiter meet, marking the beginning of a new cycle concerning your home and family life.

Sagittarius

The moon enters your sign, Sagittarius, encouraging you to sit with your emotions. Messenger planet Mercury meets your ruling planet Jupiter, encouraging an open-minded and optimistic atmosphere—but watch out for exaggerations.

Capricorn

The moon enters Sagittarius, encouraging you to slow down and rest. Messenger planet Mercury meets lucky Jupiter, possibly bringing exciting news about money!

Aquarius

The moon enters Sagittarius, illuminating the friendship sector of your chart. Messenger planet Mercury meets lucky Jupiter, finding you in an optimistic mood!

Pisces

The moon enters Sagittarius, bringing your focus to your career. Your intuitive abilities get a major boost as the planet of mind, Mercury, meets your ruling planet Jupiter.

