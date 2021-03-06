Daily Horoscope: March 7, 2021

The moon in Capricorn makes a harmonious connection with Uranus at 11:09 AM, creating an emotionally freeing and transformative atmosphere. The moon connects with sweet Venus at 8:29 PM, inspiring an easygoing and romantic atmosphere!

All times ET.

Aries

The moon in Capricorn lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, and exciting shifts concerning wealth and security take place as the moon connects with brilliant Uranus and luxurious Venus.

Taurus

The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn today, bringing new opportunities your way. You’re ready to take a risk as the moon connects with rebel Uranus! An easy energy flows in your social life as the moon connects with your ruling planet Venus.

Gemini

The moon in Capricorn finds you working out issues concerning shared finances, debts, taxes, and inheritances. Pay close attention to your inner voice today, as it may share something unexpected!

Cancer

The moon in Capricorn illuminates the relationship sector of your chart, and exciting meetings and conversations take place as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus and sweet Venus.

Leo

It’s a hugely productive day as the moon in hardworking Capricorn mingles with genius Uranus. Complicated issues are smoothed over as the moon connects with Venus.

Virgo

The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn today, finding you in a romantic and creatively inspired mood! Adventure is in the air as the moon and Uranus connect. Easy energy flows in your relationships as the moon connects with Venus.

Libra

The moon is in Capricorn today, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart, and breakthroughs take place in your personal life as the moon connects with Uranus and your ruling planet Venus.

Scorpio

The moon is in Capricorn today, lighting up the communication sector of your chart: Unexpected meetings may take place as the moon mingles with Uranus, and easy energy flows around love and creativity as the moon connects with Venus.

Sagittarius

The moon in Capricorn lights up the financial sector of your chart today! The mood is productive, and there’s an exciting energy around experimentation as the moon connects with electric Uranus.

Capricorn

The moon is in your sign today, encouraging you to connect with your inner voice. Unexpected thrills and sweet messages come your way as the moon connects with Uranus and Venus.

Aquarius

The moon in Capricorn finds you reconnecting with your intuition, and an emotional breakthrough takes place as the moon makes a harmonious connection with your ruling planet Uranus.

Pisces

The moon in Capricorn lights up the sector of your chart that rules your social life, and you’re connecting with brilliant people as the moon connects with Uranus. You’re feeling especially charming as the moon mingles with Venus.

