Daily Horoscope: May 1, 2021

The moon in solid earth sign Capricorn connects with electric Uranus at 6:13 AM, bringing lighting bolts of inspiration—it’s an exciting time to experiment! We’re feeling a boost in confidence and creativity as the moon connects with the sun at 7:12 AM.

All times ET.

Aries

You’re focused on your career today as the moon moves through earth sign Capricorn, and it’s an excellent time to experiment with new ideas as the moon makes harmonious connections with electric Uranus and the sun!

Taurus

The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn today, finding you in a philosophical mood! You’re feeling confident and eager to try new things as the moon connects with Uranus and the sun.

Gemini

The moon in Capricorn encourages you to release the past. Spontaneity is in the air as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus, and your intuition gets a boost as the moon connects with the sun.

Cancer

The moon is in your opposite sign Capricorn today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and you’re connecting with unexpected people as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus. The moon’s connection with the sun finds you in the mood to socialize.

Leo

The moon in Capricorn finds you busy organizing your to-do list, and you’re also in a spontaneous mood as the moon connects with Uranus. The moon connects with the sun, finding you feeling creative.

Virgo

You’re in a playful and thrill seeking mood today as the moon in fellow earth sign Taurus connects with wildcard Uranus. Your confidence is also boosted by the moon’s connection with the sun.

Libra

The moon in Capricorn illuminates the home and family sector of your chart today, finding you in a nostalgic mood. It’s also a powerful time to release the past, as the moon connects with electric Uranus and the sun.

Scorpio

The moon in Capricorn lights up the communication sector of your chart today, and you’re having surprising, illuminating conversations as the moon connects with Uranus and the sun.

Sagittarius

The moon in materially minded earth sign Capricorn lights up the sector of your chart that rules wealth and security today. You’re ready to shake up your routine as the moon connects with Uranus. Productivity flows as the moon and sun connect.

Capricorn

The moon is in your sign today, Capricorn! Make time to nourish yourself. Unexpected fun arrives as the moon connects with electric Uranus. You’re feeling creative and spiritually alive as the moon mingles with the sun. Romance and creativity flow.

Aquarius

Take it easy and rest today, Aquarius. The moon in Capricorn finds you in a private mood. Surprises may pop up at home as the moon connects with Uranus. Your intuition gets a boost as the moon connects with the sun.

Pisces

The moon in Capricorn connects with wildcard Uranus today, finding you having surprising conversations with unexpected people! Your mind is sharp, and brilliant ideas are brewing. The sun and moon connect, inspiring confidence.

