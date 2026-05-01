Daily Horoscope: May 1, 2026

The Full Moon in Scorpio is the main event today, and it’s not here to play nice. This is the Moon at her most intense, pulling buried feelings, unfinished business, and long-avoided truths straight to the surface, whether you asked for it or not. Venus sextiling Saturn is adding a grounding counterweight—a reminder that the things worth keeping can handle a little pressure. Pay attention, stargazer. Mercury, conjunct Chiron and Eris, is also in the mix, poking at old wounds through the words you choose and the ones you swallow. Today, the sky is asking everyone to be a little more honest than feels comfortable. Start there.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’ve been running so fast you forgot to check if you actually like where you’re headed. No cosmic push today, no excuse to stay on autopilot. The fire in you doesn’t need a reason to burn, Aries, but it does need a direction. Pick one that’s actually yours. Not inherited. Not performed. Not what looks good on paper. Just yours.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You have a habit of calling hesitation “being careful.” Sometimes that’s true. Sometimes it’s just fear in a trench coat. Venus sextiling Saturn today is basically the universe cosigning whatever you’ve been too scared to formalize, Taurus. The foundation is there. The timing is right. You already know it. So what exactly are you still waiting for?

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

That thing you said last week that you can’t stop replaying? That was actually the truth—and some part of you knows it. Mercury, conjunct Chiron and Eris, has your words bumping up against old wounds and raw nerves today. Sit with that instead of talking your way out of it, Gemini. Not every feeling needs a rebuttal.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Something’s been living rent-free in your chest for weeks, and today it’s finally ready to be dealt with. The Full Moon in Scorpio squaring Pluto doesn’t do surface-level—and neither do you, if you’re being real about it. You’ve been so busy protecting everyone else from your feelings that you forgot they’re yours to feel first. Take up space with this one, Cancer.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Full Moon in Scorpio is pulling everything that’s been buried straight to the surface, and your instinct is going to be to manage how it looks. Don’t. Not today. The people worth keeping in your life don’t need the polished version, Leo. Let something be messy and real for once. It won’t kill your reputation. It might actually save a relationship.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve been carrying a version of yourself that was built for survival, not happiness—and Mercury conjunct Chiron and Eris is making that impossible to ignore today. The wound you keep working around? It’s also the thing pointing you toward what actually needs to change. Pay attention to what stings, Virgo. That’s not a flaw. That’s a clue.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’re really good at making things look easy—the relationship, the decision, the situation you’ve been managing with a smile. But Venus, sextiling Saturn today, isn’t interested in the graceful version of events. It wants the true one. What would you actually choose, Libra, if keeping the peace wasn’t part of the equation? Sit with that question today.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You see everything—who’s lying, who’s faking, who’s about to fold. That radar of yours is almost never wrong. But the Moon, squaring your ruling planet today, is pointing it somewhere you’ve been deliberately avoiding: inward. What are you not being honest with yourself about, Scorpio? You already know the answer. That’s exactly why you’ve been dodging it.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter in Cancer keeps asking you to want something rooted—something that doesn’t require a passport or an exit strategy. For you, the sign that treats home like a pitstop, that’s very uncomfortable. But sit with it today, Sagittarius. The next adventure isn’t going anywhere. The thing right in front of you might be, if you keep looking past it.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You work hard, you deliver, you hold everything together—and you do it so well that people forget to ask how you’re doing. Venus sextiling your ruling planet today is a small but real green light for the softer stuff, Capricorn. Let someone in. Let something be about you for once. You’ve earned more than just results.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’ve built an entire identity around not needing anyone, and honestly, it’s impressive and exhausting in equal measure. Uranus in Taurus has been slowly dismantling the parts of you that confuse independence with isolation. The question today, Aquarius, isn’t whether you can do it alone. You can. The question is whether you actually want to. There’s a difference.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’ve been romanticizing a situation that deserves an honest look. Not a harsh one—just a real one. You’re more than capable of seeing the truth, Pisces, you just have a lifelong habit of choosing the version that feels better instead. Today, the sky gives you nothing to hide behind. So what’s actually there when you stop softening the edges?

Pisces monthly horoscope