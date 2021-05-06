Daily Horoscope: May 7, 2021

The moon connects with power planet Pluto at 1:34 AM, finding us sitting with deep emotions, and we’re in an affectionate mood as the moon connects with sweet Venus at 3:36 AM. The moon enters fire sign Aries at 7:52 AM, boosting our confidence, and we’re boldly discussing our points of view as the moon connects with Mercury at 9:01 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters your sign today, Aries! Make time to reflect on your emotional needs. The moon connects with Mercury, encouraging communication.

Taurus

The moon enters Aries, bringing a boost to your intuitive abilities. The moon connects with Mercury, helping you plan how you can make your ideas a reality.

Gemini

You’re in a social mood today as the moon enters fire sign Aries. The moon connects with your ruling planet Mercury, bringing exciting meetings and communications.

Cancer

Your focus is on your career today as the moon enters Aries. The moon also connects with messenger planet Mercury, boosting your already strong intuitive abilities.

Leo

The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries today, finding you in an adventurous mood. The moon connects with chatty Mercury, bringing a boost to your social life.

Virgo

You’re contemplating closure as the moon enters Aries. It’s a powerful time to clear a debt. The moon mingles with your ruling planet Mercury, creating an atmosphere that’s great for problem solving.

Libra

Your focus is on relationships today as the moon enters your opposite sign Aries. A chatty energy flows as the moon mingles with Mercury!

Scorpio

You’re busy tackling your chores as the moon enters fire sign Aries. The moon also connects with messenger planet Mercury, encouraging communication.

Sagittarius

The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries, illuminating a very playful sector of your chart. A flirty and creative energy flows as the moon mingles with Mercury.

Capricorn

Your focus turns to your home and family life as the moon enters Aries, and you’re getting things organized in your personal life as the moon connects with Mercury.

Aquarius

It’s a busy day for communication as the moon enters Aries, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules the mind, and connects with messenger planet Mercury, boosting connection. Creativity flows. It’s also a sweet time for romance!

Pisces

Your attention turns to finances today as the moon enters Aries. The moon connects with messenger planet Mercury, finding you sorting out paperwork and plans regarding your home and personal life.

