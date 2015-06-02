Servings: 2

Total time: 90 minutes

Ingredients

2.5 quarts cold water

8 grams kombu (giant kelp)

2 dried shiitake mushrooms

3/4 cup shaved bonito, loosely-packed

Directions

1. Clean the kombu by wiping it with a damp cloth.

2. Over the lowest heat setting that your stovetop can be set to, steep the cleaned kombu and shiitake mushrooms in a pot of water.

3. After 30 minutes, the water should have turned slightly dark and have a strong oceanic flavor.

4. Remove the kombu and add the bonito flakes.

5. Continue to let steep over low heat for another 30 minutes.

6. Turn off the heat and let it sit for another 30 minutes.

7. Strain and chill or use right away.

From My Dashi Recipe Lived Through a 9.0 Earthquake in Japan