Dave Grohl’s New ‘Favorite Band’ Are Fellow Grunge Icons From the 90s

Dave Grohl has a new “favorite band,” and he’s only “35 years” late to the party. During a conversation with Zane Lowe for The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music, the former Nirvana drummer shared that he’s recently become a huge fan of an iconic grunge band he came up with in the early 90s.

While chatting with Lowe, Grohl covered a plethora of topics, including his band the Foo Fighters’ new album, Your Favorite Toy. At one point, the conversation turned toward what Grohl is listening to now. Surprisingly, he revealed that he has a “newfound love for Alice In Chains.”

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“They’re like my favorite band now,” he went on to tell Lowe, as transcribed by Loudwire. “They should have been 35 years ago, but now I’m like, ‘Wait, where was I on that one?’”

“Every song you hear becomes like a strand in your DNA; those lyrics and those songs become a part of you,” Grohl went on to say. “There’s a huge connectivity in the energy of music just as there is in the connectivity in the energy of everything.”

Nirvana and Alice in Chains released their debut albums one year apart in 1989 and 1990, respectively

Grohl’s time with the Foo Fighters cemented him as a rock star, but it was playing in Nirvana that really started the journey. In 2023, he and Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic—as well as late producer Steve Albini—opened up about their humble beginnings in an interview with Conan O’Brien.

The pair discussed being a small band touring the West Coast that was thrust into the brightest section of the grunge spotlight before their third album, In Utero (which Albini produced), was released in 1993. “You know, at the time, when the band became popular in 1991, we were so young,” Grohl explained. “I think I was 21 or 22 [looks at Krist], and you might have been 25 or something, but we were kids.”

“When you talk about the amount of time that’s gone by, to me it’s not even so much about the years. It’s about the experiences that just kind of led one after another,” he continued. “Going from three kids that were basically living or touring out of a van to then becoming a huge band,” Grohl confessed, “and then in In Utero, becoming the uncomfortable soundtrack to that transition.”

“By 1992, 1993, we were living in a different world than we were just 16 months before,” the Foo Fighters frontman added.

Foo Fighters 2026 North American Tour Schedule

Next up for Grohl, he and the Foo Fighters will be heading out on a world tour. The trek comes ot North America this summer. Find those dates below.