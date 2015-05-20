This Must Be the Place for L.A. Synth-Wizards De Lux

Seriously though, is David Byrne hiding behind thse two dudes from L.A. like the Wizard of Oz, because “Someday Now” by De Lux is new wave trip and half. This track is bringing back twinkling 80s avant-pop in a big way. Their sophmore album Generation was born after discovering a vintage synth-guitar at a Seattle pawn shop that unlocked a tresure trove of idiosyncratic beats and swirls. Check out the p-optimistic video for “Someday Now” and buy the album here when it comes out on June 23rd via Innovative Leisure.

DE LUX TOUR DATES

5/23 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom++

5/26 Denver, CA – Larimer Lounge++

5/29 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile++

5/30 Vancouver – Electric Owl++

5/31 Portland, OR – Holocene++

6/03 San Francisco, CA – The Independent++

6/04 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar++

6/05 Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy++

6/06 Pasadena, CA – One Colorado (KCRW Summer Nights)

6/10 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

6/12 Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room

6/14 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo

6/15 New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa

6/16 Dallas, TX – House of Blues Cambridge Room**

6/17 Houston, TX – Bronze Peacock**

6/18 Austin, TX – Stubbs BBQ**

6/19 El Paso, TX – Basement S7

6/20 Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

++ w/ Miami Horror

** w/ French Horn Rebellion