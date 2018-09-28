Get Your Mind Blown at Desert Daze’s Outer Space with Noisey and VICELAND

Like Neil Young once said, we can go to outer space whenever we want. And we highly recommending doing so next month at Desert Daze. Not just any outer space, of course—we’re talking The Outer Space.

Today Noisey is pleased to announce The Outer Space, Desert Daze’s extensive slate of far-out side programming and activities to accompany the sonic madness of its musical lineup. We’re also getting in on the action by presenting an Optical Retrospective and Q&A with DEVO’s Gerald Casale, as well as advanced screenings of VICELAND’s upcoming series “Kentucky Ayahuasca.” That’ll all go down in The Theater, a cerebral home to screenings and talks with artists like Steve Albini and Damien Echols “High Magick” in Conversation.

Enter the Valley of the Unbroken Horizon for a surreal art and installation space with wild projection art and experiential installations. Campers will have exclusive access to the Mystic Bazaar, a space for soundbaths, yoga, and other assorted interdimensional activities, as well as additional musical performances by TT of Warpaint, Tess Parks, Entrance, Rishi Acid House Ragas w/ Al Lover, Andy Stavas (of Kiev), Rhythms, and Electric Bell.

There’ll also be a mellow space to escape the crowds inside The Sanctuary, plus a swath of special late night programming that includes an experimental collaboration between Kikagaku Moyo + Boogarins + JJUUJJUU, as well as full sets by Deap Vally, Lumerians, and Prettiest Eyes (plus more surprises to come).

Desert Daze goes down Oct. 12-14 at Moreno Beach at scenic Lake Perris, California.