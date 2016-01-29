This Digital Graffiti Is a Trip Through a Twisted City

With only so many public places you’re legally allowed to paint or install in, logistically speaking, street art and graffiti can be tough trades. This week, the self-described, “nature/tech cult,” Aujik, released the latest episode of their ongoing Polygon Graffiti project, a body of work-slash-virtual experience that operates through a form of augmented reality, allowing artists to insert digitally constructed sculptures into real-world spaces.

The Japan-based troupe released drone footage as part of a motion-tracking test in a two minute clip, Spatial Bodies. A drone camera pans over a selection of installation sites where programmers have erected artful yet alien structural distortions of natural and urban landscapes. Colossal metallic orbs protrude off of morphed building complexes, skyscrapers grow out of the sides of other skyscrapers, ambiguous cords of twisted white erupt from the earth’s core. The Aujik team has created a new dimension, their very own parallel universe, that you have to see to believe.

