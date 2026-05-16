Dinner Dates Are the Worst Way to Get to Know Someone. Try This Instead.

The walking date is the new dinner date, and I am here for it. I mean, what better way to get to know someone than by moving your body in a stress-free outdoor environment?

Rather than sitting uncomfortably across the table from a stranger and pretending you don’t want to dig into the massive plate of food in front of you, you can get some exercise while casually getting to know someone. That way, if you’re simply not feeling it, you can choose to end the date more easily. No harm, no foul.

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Looking for love this summer? Why not give the walking date a shot? Here are four benefits of this low-effort outing.

1. It’s Low Stakes

Walking dates are far more casual than dinner dates, which can sometimes feel like awkward interviews.

“When I first started matchmaking clients in 2014, it didn’t take long for me to realize that formal dinner dates are the surest guarantee to bring up people’s nervous dating habits, preventing them from showing their most authentic selves to their partners on the first date,” says Jaydi Samuels Kuba, CEO of LJMatchmaking and author of Your Last First Date: Secrets from a Hollywood Matchmaker. “For example, when some people are nervous, they talk too much. Other common nervous dating habits are that some clam up, some get overly formal, some go into ‘work mode,’ and others overshare.”

“By creating a less formal atmosphere, whether that means grabbing drinks, going bowling, or taking a stroll around a park, people can organically get to know each other without the pressure of focusing on only each other, which can feel more like an interview,” Kuba continues.

Walking side by side rather than sitting across the table from one another can help both parties feel more relaxed. You get to physically move through any jitters or discomfort you might otherwise be feeling.

“Introverts appreciate not having forced eye contact for prolonged periods of time,” Kuba explains. “A walk is also not something that requires a specific amount of time, meaning that it can be extended if it’s going well—or ended promptly if there isn’t a romantic connection.”

2. You Learn More About the Person

When you experience someone in the “real world,” you get a better idea of who they are as a person. While dinner dates allow us to put forward a more curated persona, walking dates encourage authenticity.

“I’m a licensed therapist (LMFT and LPCC), and my first date with my now-husband of 19 years started with a walking date,” says Alli Spotts-De Lazzer, Licensed Therapist (LMFT, LPCC) & Certified Eating Disorders Specialist (CEDS-C) at Live Your Full Story. “I think they can be terrific because you get to see actions more than words. Out in the world, while walking around, people tell us a lot about who they are and what’s important to them through how they act. How do they treat others? Do they stop to pet animals? Do they enjoy movement and being outdoors?”

3. It Encourages Movement

Walking is a beneficial yet low-intensity form of movement. Personally, I feel calmer and happier after a long walk, which can help you be the best version of yourself on a date.

“Getting our blood flowing on a date, by walking around, has health benefits too. It can literally warm up our bodies, which is very useful for some people with anxiety (cold sensations are often associated with nerves),” Kuba says. “Movement also releases endorphins, which improve mood, energy, and can literally make us feel happier. Cortisol, the stress hormone, is also lowered outside.”

4. It Encourages Connection

Psychologically speaking, walking dates can actually make you feel more connected to the person you’re with.

“The side-by-side positioning of two people on a walk can subconsciously make two people feel more like they’re on the same team—and there is a greater opportunity for accidental, or purposeful, touch!” Kuba points out.

Of course, if you do choose a walking date, you’ll want to opt for a public environment that you’re familiar with—preferably one that isn’t secluded. Your safety holds merit above all else.