Drake Explains How Will Smith Made Him Realize He Didn’t Know What Love Was: ‘Maybe This Is My Time To Grind It Out’

Drake has historically had a rough love life. From Serena Williams to Jorja Smith to Jennifer Lopez, there’s almost always been drama swirling around their relationships. He was so scorned over his breakup with Rihanna that he dissed her as recently as 2024. It’s why A$AP Rocky retaliated against him.

“I’m not the first n**** that f***ed my girl or my baby mother or my wife,” A$AP Rocky told DJ Akademiks about Drake in January 2026. “Somebody pre-dates that. Get off that sucker s***. What we talking about right now? Sound like some female s***. We sound like females talking about females. N****s be too insecure dwelling on stupid s***.”

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After a while, it begs the question: Is Drake the problem? Even back in 2013, the Toronto rapper himself admitted he didn’t know what love was all about. Evidently, the realization hit him after a conversation with Will Smith. “Listening to him talk, it made me think I don’t know what love is. He said something profound. He said love is when you become one, and you need that person. It’s not about wanting anymore, you need that person,” he recalled in a 2013 GQ interview.

Drake Revealed How Will Smith Taught Him What Love Really Means

“Hearing that, I don’t know if I’ve ever felt that way. I’ve held women in very high regard almost to the point where I felt like I needed them for a very long time, but I don’t know if I comprehend it yet, and I’m okay with that,” Drake continued.

Ultimately, there was some acceptance of the fact that he was ignorant of real love. Despite all the romantic music and all his songs about hopelessly yearning, he felt like he needed to stop worrying about finding that perfect woman. “I’ve made a lot of music about love being the only thing I’m missing. I think this is the first album I’ve made saying, I’m okay. I’m enjoying it right now. Maybe this is my time to grind it out, make a run for it and add some memories with my boys,” Drake considered.

At the end of the day, he mused that maybe if he wasn’t the star rapper he was, maybe his life would be different. He could stay in Toronto and settle down with someone he loves. But the Take Care rapper accepted that the quiet life isn’t his reality anymore. “I just have new goals, new places to go, new people to meet. I live off a different high point every day,” Drake said.