Drake and Future’s Mythical Collaborative Project ‘What a Time To Be Alive’ Is Real and Out Now

Aubrey Graham a.k.a. Drake a.k.a. Drakkard Noir a.k.a. Champagne Papi a.k.a. 6 God a.k.a. Heartbreak Drake.

Nayvadius Wilburn a.k.a. Future a.k.a. Future Hendrix a.k.a. Askronaut a.k.a. Fire Marshall Future a.k.a. Super Future.

Drake and Future have been hinting rather overtly that they had something up their sleeves this month, as couple cryptic social media dispatches seemed to commute the existence of a secret album or mixtape, and Drake and Futch started popping up in each other’s Instagram posts, and people commenced tagging things #FBGOVO. They’ve dropped a dozen songs together already. One ran the winter, and the other ran the summer. Now the duo teams up for a full length called What a Time to Be Alive, as Drake announced via Instagram yesterday.

UPDATE: Check out the album on iTunes here. Metro Boomin just tweeted the tracklist with production credits.