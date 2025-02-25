drug-dealer-tried-to-hide-220-grams-of-cocaine-in-his-wig-and-failed

Another day, another creative— though failed—attempt at smuggling drugs. Colombian officials at Rafael Nunez International Airport were in for a surprise when they discovered someone attempting to get one by them through a disguise. A man was departing on an Amsterdam flight when he was footsteps away from stepping onto his plane when authorities pulled him aside because they were suspicious of… his hair.

Except it wasn’t his hair, it was a wig. While he made it through the security checkpoints and presumably thought he was in the clear, the 40-year-old dealer was monitored leading up to the boarding process. Eventually, the suspicion grew to a point where they had to step in and investigate what they suspected was a unique smuggling vessel.

Videos by VICE

A Drug Dealer Tried to Conceal Cocaine in His Wig—And Failed

Photos from the scene showed the man’s wig being cut into and beneath it was nine cocaine capsules, according to TMZ. The black wig was able to conceal them initially before the security scanner uncovered the secret.

When the wig was fully cut off, it showed the pods engrained in the inner part of the wig. I can’t imagine it was comfortable at all, but it nearly worked. Props to security for suspecting that something was off about the hairdo. The BBC reports that the street value of the drugs, which weighed in at 220 grams, would have equated to $10,450 U.S. dollars.

Columbia is known to be the most prevalent cocaine exporter in the country, so it’s no wonder that airport security has its guard up for anything that seems out of place. Clearly, the wig set off enough alarms with officials that they tracked him throughout the airport before concluding that they needed to intervene before he headed to Amsterdam.

It’s been a busy month for wild drug dealing stories. The wig-concealing-cocaine tactic is the most interesting, but perhaps the most intricate was what came out of the Morocco and Spain border. That’s where a drug smuggling tunnel was discovered, connecting the two countries between the only land border.