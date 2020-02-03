Dunkaroos Are Coming Back For Real

The past few years have been a tireless ’90s revival. Full House staged a comeback; tattoo choker necklaces, mom jeans, and giant, chunky, Baby Spice-esque sneakers all became “cool” again. As if stepping into a time machine, this year’s Boston Calling boasts the Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine, and the Red Hot Chili Pepper as its headliners.

Amid all of that, the one thing that ’90s kids really wanted to see revived has eluded us. The most envy-inducing elementary school cafeteria snack of our youths has been out of our reach. Until now. Finally, it’s official: Dunkaroos are making a comeback this summer, the brand announced on Twitter this morning.

For those unfamiliar, Dunkaroos were packages of tiny cookies and vanilla frosting with sprinkles. One dunked the cookies into the frosting as the conclusion to, likely, a meal of Lunchables and a Capri-Sun, and although Dunkaroos were popular in the ’90s, demand dropped and Betty Crocker stopped making them in 2012.

Because we all still love sugar and nostalgia, there have been many calls to bring back Dunkaroos. In 2018, Twitter user @_LukeKellly posted a screenshot suggesting that Betty Crocker would bring them back if the tweet got over 150,000 retweets. As of this writing, it has over 209,000 retweets, and even Kim Kardashian weighed in: “Obsessed with Dunkaroos. Please come back!” Sadly, it was all found to be fake, and BizJournals concluded that Dunkaroos weren’t getting a revival after all.

It’s not clear what exactly changed Betty Crocker’s minds, but in any case, we’re not complaining. Let’s look past the weird jeans and ugly shoes—maybe the ’90s revival was all worth it after all.