Easy Entomatadas Recipe

Serves 2

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 55 minutes

Ingredients

3 roma tomatoes (about 1 pound|450 grams)

1 garlic clove

½ serrano pepper, stemmed and seeded

1 white onion, diced

1 ½ cups|125 grams crumbled queso fresco, plus more to serve

6 (6-inch) corn tortillas

1 tablespoon canola oil

kosher salt, to taste

cilantro leaves, for garnish

crema, to serve

salsa de aguacate, to serve

salsa de molcajete, to serve

Directions

1. For the tomato sauce: Bring a medium pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the tomato, garlic, and serrano and cook until soft, 10 to 12 minutes. Drain and transfer to the bowl of a blender and purée until smooth. Set aside.

2. Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium-high. Add half of the onion and cook until golden, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the reserved tomato sauce and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook until reduced by half, 6 to 8 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, cover, and set aside.

3. Meanwhile, heat a small nonstick skillet over medium. Cook each tortilla until warmed through, about 2 minutes. Transfer warmed tortillas to a plate and cover with a towel to keep warm.

4. Working with one tortilla at a time, dip each tortilla into the tomato sauce, fully coating with the sauce. Transfer the tortilla to a plate and fill with ¼ cup of queso fresco. Fold the tortilla in half and repeat.

5. To serve: Plate 3 entomatadas and top with more of the tomato sauce and queso fresco and the remaining diced onion. Drizzle with crema and garnish with more cilantro leaves. Serve with your favorite salsa.

