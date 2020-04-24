Easy Tlayuda Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 20 minutes

Ingredients

for the tortillas:

2 cups|325 grams all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon lard

Videos by VICE

for the refried beans:

1 ½ tablespoons lard

¼ medium yellow onion, diced

2 tablespoons minced cilantro

1 garlic clove, roughly chopped

1 (15-ounce|440-gram) can black beans, with their liquid

kosher salt, to taste

to serve:

3 ½ ounces|100 grams shredded Oaxacan cheese

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 links chorizo, sliced ¼-inch thick

1 avocado, halved, pitted, and thinly sliced

1 tomato, diced

½ head iceberg lettuce, thinly sliced

½ medium yellow onion, thinly sliced

cilantro leaves

Directions

Make the tortillas: In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Add the lard and continue whisking until the mixture becomes sandy, then make a well in the middle and slowly pour in ¾ cup|175 ml water until a homogenous dough forms. Knead the dough for 10 minutes until smooth. Divide into 2 equal-sized balls and rest, covered, at room temperature for 10 minutes. On a lightly floured surface, roll each ball of dough into a 13-inch circle. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Cook each tortilla, flipping once, until golden and slightly blistered, about 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and cover with a clean kitchen towel. Set aside. Make the refried beans: Heat the lard in a small saucepan over medium-high. Add the onion and cook until golden, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in the cilantro and garlic and cook for 1 minute longer, or until fragrant. Add the beans with their liquid and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook, covered and stirring occasionally, until the beans are incredibly soft, about 10 minutes. Using an immersion blender or food processor, purée the beans until smooth, then season with salt and pepper. Keep warm. Makes about 1 ½ cups. Build the tlayudas: Heat the broiler. Spread each tortilla with evenly with refried beans, shredded cheese, and ½ teaspoon|2 grams minced garlic, if using. Add chorizo at this stage, if using, and place the tlayuda under the broiler until the cheese has melted and the chorizo is crispy, about 10 minutes. Top with avocado slices, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, onion slices, cilantro….whatever you’d like! Mix and match for your preference. Slice, tear, or fold like a taco and serve hot.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .