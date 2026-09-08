Elden Ring Update Today Fixes DLC Item Glitch – Full Patch Notes

FromSoftware has released the emergency Elden Ring patch 1.17.1 today. However, the new update doesn’t include any gameplay improvements or additional content. Instead, it fixes a multiplayer glitch involving DLC items. Here are the full Elden Ring patch notes and a breakdown of what today’s update actually does.

Elden Ring Patch 1.17.1 Notes Explained

Screenshot: FromSoftware

If you were wondering what the Elden Ring update today is about, you aren’t alone. After all, the in-game description doesn’t clearly explain what was changed. However, FromSoftware has now provided a brief explanation of the patch notes in a post on X.

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According to FromSoftware, the Elden Ring update fixes a glitch that allowed ineligible players to obtain Tarnished Edition DLC items: “Patch 1.17.1 has been released for ELDEN RING. This update fixes an issue in multiplayer where, under specific conditions, DLC-specific items could be obtained when not normally eligible. No additional content is included.”

Screenshot: FromSoftware

Initially, some fans believed that Elden Ring patch 1.17.1 had removed players’ ability to trade DLC items with each other. This, of course, would have been major news. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case, as the patch seemingly addresses one specific multiplayer glitch, which we’ll breakdown below.

Screenshot: FromSoftware

According to player reports, a glitch occurred when an Elden Ring Tarnished Edition player joined someone who didn’t own the new release. Under certain conditions, the exclusive DLC items would then automatically appear and spwan in the other player’s world.

Essentially, Elden Ring patch 1.17.1 prevents those DLC items from spawning for players who aren’t normally eligible to receive them in their game. However, the update doesn’t appear to remove the ability to trade DLC items. In theory, players should still be able to manually drop and exchange eligible items as before.

While the latest Elden Ring patch notes are worded somewhat vaguely, the update appears to target this specific glitch rather than trading as a whole. This is also seemingly everything included in today’s update, so don’t expect any new content, balance adjustments, or additional gameplay changes.

Screenshot: FromSoftware

Ultimately, Elden Ring patch 1.17.1 is unlikely to affect most players. If you were wondering why a new update suddenly went live today, it was simply released to fix this standalone DLC item glitch. As they say, nothing to see here!