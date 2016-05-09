PREMIERE: Ride Easy with Electric Citizen’s Riff-Heavy New Album, ‘Higher Time’

RidingEasy Records continues to demonstrate its dominance over all things scuzzy, fuzzy, and stoned with the latest album from Electric Citizen. This Cincinnati four-piece sounds cleaner than a lot of the label’s distortion-happy offerings, but is still steeped in catchy 70s rock riffs, slick solos, and heady grooves, anchored by strong, sweet vocals—think Blood Ceremony without the pagan vibes and a lot more more dirty Midwestern rock’n’roll.

Higher Time follows the band’s 2014 breakout album, Sateen, and picked up a little extra grit in Nashville, where it was mixed by Black Keys engineer Collin Dupuis at his Easy Eye studio. The record drops May 13, and will be available on a variety of formats—preorders are up now, and you know you don’t want to miss out on that sweet baby blue vinyl.

Stream Higher Times below, and keep your eyes peeled for an upcoming raft of North American tourdates!