‘America’s Test Kitchen’ Star Elle Simone Scott Dies at 49

Chef Elle Simone Scott, best known for starring in PBS’ America’s Test Kitchen, has died of ovarian cancer. She was 49.

The official Test Kitchen Instagram account confirmed the news on Thursday, writing, “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we share that our beloved colleague and friend, Elle Simone Scott, has passed away. We are still finding our words as we mourn the loss of an incredible human.⁠”

Fellow celebrity chef, Carla Hall, remembered her late friend on the social media platform as “a force and a trailblazer. She showed up with excellence, generosity, and deep love for food and community.”

Hall also championed Scott’s achievements, namely her history-making appearance on the cooking show as the first Black woman. “At America’s Test Kitchen, Elle helped open doors that had long been closed—becoming one of the first Black women audiences saw in the test kitchen, and doing so with grace, authority, and joy. She didn’t just test recipes; she changed what representation looked like in food media.”

She continued, “Her voice mattered. Her work mattered. She mattered. Elle faced ovarian cancer with courage and honesty, using her platform to educate, advocate, and uplift even while fighting for her life. That kind of strength leaves a mark. We honor you, Elle. Your legacy lives on in every kitchen you inspired and every cook who finally saw themselves reflected back. Rest well, my sister.”

In 2016, Scott was diagnosed with stage 1C, grade 3 ovarian cancer. Following treatment, she was in remission until recently.

Scott, whose birth name is LaShawnda Sherise Simone Scott, was born on November 28, 1976. Born and raised in Detroit, she began her culinary career at a kosher bakery in Oak Park, Michigan. But initially, she treated cooking as a side gig, pursuing a degree in human services at Eastern Michigan University. She was a social worker for seven years, but after her agency lost funding, she began cooking for Norwegian Cruise Line, where she worked for two years before attending the Culinary Academy of New York in 2009.

Three years after graduating in 2010, Scott launched SheChef, an organization for women of color that aimed to diversify the food and beverage, media, and hospitality industries by providing mentoring and guidance to young women in the culinary arts. In addition to SheChef, Scott catered for restaurateur Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group and secured an internship at Food Network. She freelanced as a food stylist, which led to her role at America’s Test Kitchen.

She landed her TV role in 2016, after auditioning for what she believed would be a one-off appearance on the PBS show. “I would’ve backed away from it if I’d known [it was a permanent gig],” Scott told The Boston Globe in 2018. “I was afraid of success. I’m very shy—people don’t believe that—and the thought of performing…Even now I get headaches from the stress. I would’ve punked out.”

In recent years, Scott authored two cookbooks: Stylish Spreads for Casual Gatherings (2022) and Food Gifts: 150+ Irresistible Recipes for Crafting Personalized Presents (2024). She also created and hosted the podcast The Walk-In, where she delved into the behind-the-scenes of working in the culinary industry.