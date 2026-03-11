Every New Special Pokemon Variant Exclusive to Pokopia

With the release of Pokemon Pokopia, a series of unique variants of specific monsters have been included in the game. These Pokemon variants, which are exclusive to Pokopia, all have special roles and background information. These Pokemon all have unique names and either story-based or mechanical involvement in the game as NPCs. Here is a look at each and every new Pokemon variant that is exclusive to Pokopia.

Professor Tangrowth

This, as the name suggests, is a variant of Tangrowth who acts as the Pokemon version of a Professor from the other games. Professor Tangrowth has white vines on its head, differing from the usual red coloration. In addition to that, this big, lovable critter also has some old Wise Glasses on its neck and a TM stuck to the stray vine on its head.

In Pokemon Pokopia, Professor Tangrowth takes on the role of your guide, helping to point the player in the right direction of their objectives and to learn important game mechanics.

Peakychu

Who thought Pikachu could get any cuter? Well, the new Pokopia variant, Peakychu, definitely gives the little yellow mouse a run for its money. Peakychu is a ghostly, pale female Pikachu variant who emits a soft luminescent glow.

According to the Pokedex, she shared too much of her electricity with her friends to help them through an illness. Now, she can no longer generate her own energy, but can only manipulate it from external sources of electricity.

Mosslax

Mosslax is a Snorlax variant that fell asleep for so long that moss has grown over and completely covered its body, even sprouting a little flower on top of its head! This big fella also has a special ‘Eat’ ability in Pokemon Pokopia, which enables it to grant different buffs to the player depending on the offering they provide.

In the game, Mosslax can be located in Bleak Beach. where the player will need to progress through different objectives. These objectives both include waking up and befriending Mosslax, as well as meeting Peakychu for the very first time.

Smearguru

Smearguru is Pokemon Pokopia’s special variant of Smeargle, the painter Pokemon. As it is with this Pokemon’s nature, Smearguru is covered in colorful paint splotches and has a much larger ‘brush’ end on its tail.

In Pokemon Pokpopia, Smearguru can be found at Bleak Beach, enjoying their artwork. The player can also unlock Smearguru’s painting services, using the ability to change the color or design of furniture.



DJ Rotom

Rotom is a Pokemon that is known for being able to take the form of different electronic appliances. Pokemon Pokopia is no stranger to this formula either, including a new ‘DJ Rotom’ form with the creature taking over a stereo.

In Pokemon Pokopia, DJ Rotom is an NPC that enables the player to change the in-game music that plays in town. Players can collect new CDs to give to DJ Rotom as they continue to progress through the story.

Chef Dente

Chef Dente is a new Greedent variant in Pokemon Pokopia. This guy wears a yellow scarf and a chef’s hat made from a cooking pot. Of course, he’s also fully equipped with all of his little cooking tools sticking out of his tail. Just like a real Pokemon cook!

In Pokemon Pokopia, Chef Dente teaches the player how to cook different recipes from the ingredients they collect. Cooked food can then be used to gift to Pokemon or increase move effectiveness.