Fable Reveals New Bowerstone Map and Its Three Districts

Xbox has revealed a new map of Bowerstone in the upcoming Fable reboot. The map gives us a closer look at Albion’s capital, from a bustling market where you can buy shops to the district where the Queen lives. Here’s all Fable Bowerstone Map details, and what we learned about all three districts and the landmarks you’ll find in the city.

Fable Game Bowerstone Map Details

Screenshot: Xbox

Bowerstone is split into three districts in the new Fable: Butterfield Market, Copperbottom, and Bowerminster. Microsoft revealed the new Fable map in the Bowerstone feature that starts on page 38 of the Xbox 25th Anniversary Magazine, published on November 15.

Videos by VICE

For your convenience, here is a break down of everything new location revealed in the Fable Bowerstone map:

Screenshot: Xbox

Butterfield Market

Butterfield Market is Bowerstone’s main shopping district. It’s full of shops and stalls, and you can buy them yourself if you want to spend your gold on a business. The district’s most recognizable landmark is the Old Clocktower, which stands above the market. itzine.ru

Copperbottom

Copperbottom is home to Bowerstone’s working class. The neighborhood sits lower in the city, gets less sunlight, and has a reputation for crime. Where you live in Bowerstone is also a matter of elevation, with the city’s wealthiest residents living uphill in Bowerminster.

Bowerminster

Bowerminster is Bowerstone’s wealthiest district. It’s where you’ll find mansions, luxury shops, and the Royal Guard. It’s also home to Fairfax Castle, where the Queen lives. The castle appeared in previous Fable games, and Playground Games’ version towers over the neighborhood.

The Heroes’ Guild Returns in Fable

Screenshot: Xbox

Another familiar landmark is the Heroes’ Guild, where your Hero’s journey gets underway. Playground Games wanted the building to feel grand and a little over the top, reflecting the importance Heroes have had in Albion’s history.

If you want to see what Bowerstone looks like at street level, Xbox also released an 18-minute gameplay walkthrough at Gamescom. The footage follows a quest through the city and gives you a sense of what it’ll be like to explore.

Fable launches on February 23, 2027, for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. It will also be available through Game Pass.