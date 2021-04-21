Fish Amok Recipe

Serves 2

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

INGREDIENTS

Videos by VICE

for the kroeung:

3 stalks lemongrass (outer layers removed), finely chopped

1 (1-inch) piece galangal, peeled and minced

2 fingerroot, finely chopped

1 (1-inch) piece fresh turmeric, peeled and minced

5 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

1 large shallot, peeled and minced

4-5 makrut lime leaf, stems removed and finely chopped

for the amok:

1 dried California chile

½ cup|125 ml coconut milk, plus more for drizzling

3 tablespoons kroeung

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon shrimp paste

1 pound|450 grams firm white fish, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

2 ounces|60 grams pea shoots or baby spinach

thinly slices makrut lime leaves, for garnish

DIRECTIONS

Make the kroeung: Place the lemongrass in a mortar and pound into a paste. Add the galangal and continue pounding, then add the fingerroot and turmeric. Continue to smash, then add the garlic and continue to smash into a paste. Add the shallots and continue to smash into a paste, then add the makrut and pound until a smooth, broken-down paste. You can freeze what you don’t use for this recipe for future recipes and dishes. Make the amok: Soak the chile in warm water until soft, about 15 minutes. Drain, then remove the stem and seeds. Mince the chili into a paste. In a large bowl, mix together 1 tablespoon chili paste with the coconut milk, kroeung, fish sauce, sugar, salt, and shrimp paste. Add the fish and toss to coat, then gently fold in the eggs. Divide the pea shoots or spinach among two (10-ounce) ramekins, then top each with the fish mixture. Bring a large saucepan filled with 1-inch of water and fitted with a steamer basket to a simmer. Place the bowls in the steamer basket, cover, and steam gently until lightly set, about 10 minutes. Drizzle with the remaining coconut cream and cover again. Cook until firm, about 10 minutes more, then sprinkle with the lime leaves and serve.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.