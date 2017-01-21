Watch the Weird and Trippy Trailer for Flying Lotus’ Debut Film, ‘Kuso’

In late October, Flying Lotus announced the creation of Brainfeeder Films, his new film and production company, with a premiere screening of two short films in London.

Now, the company’s biggest release, Kuso, a feature film directed by Flying Lotus and starring Workaholics actor Anders Holm, Byron Bowers and funk legend George Clinton, is set to premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. A trailer for Kuso dropped Friday.

Videos by VICE

Kuso is Flying Lotus’ first film and it offers a unique glimpse into the producer’s trippy mind. “Broadcasting through a makeshift network of discarded televisions, Kuso is tangled up in the aftermath of Los Angeles’ worst quake nightmare,” a description of the film said. “Travel between screens and between aftershocks into the twisted lives of the survived.” Plot details remain scarce, so curious viewers will just have to surmise details from the bizarre trailer.

But Flying Lotus hasn’t completely abandoned music. Kuso will feature original music from the producer himself as well as friends and frequent collaborators like Aphex Twin and Thundercat.

Stream the trailer for Kuso below.