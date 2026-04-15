Following Threats of Being Banned, Kanye West Postpones Show in France

Before he could get banned by another European country, Kanye West canceled his upcoming show in France. In a post on X, he revealed that it was his “sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice.”

In a separate post, he acknowledged some of the disappointment. However, he also wanted to make it clear how serious he was about trying to rectify his past comments and decisions.

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“I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends. I take full responsibility for what’s mine but I don’t want to put my fans in the middle of it. My fans are everything to me,” Kanye West wrote. “Looking forward to the next shows. See you at the top of the globe.”

France was looking at “every possibility” when dealing with a potential Kanye performance in Marseille. In an April report, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez and Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan were vocal in their opposition. “I refuse to let Marseille be a showcase for those who promote hatred and unapologetic Nazism. Kanye West is not welcome at the Vélodrome,” Payan said in a tweet.

Kanye West Opts Out of Performing in France After French Officials Looked to Ban Him

Ye took action in this regard before they could properly ban him, as British officials did this year. When he was announced to headline the Wireless Festival, London mayor Sadiq Khan made it immediately clear they didn’t approve. “We are clear that the past comments and actions of this artist are offensive and wrong, and are simply not reflective of London’s values,” Khan shared in a statement. “This was a decision taken by the festival organizers and not one that City Hall is involved in.”

Consequently, the United Kingdom government made the swift decision to prohibit Kanye West from entering the country at all. Ultimately, they decided that it “would not be conducive to the public good” if he made his presence felt in the country, let alone perform.

Not long after, Wireless Festival reacted to all the sponsors being pulled and decided to give everyone their money back. “As a result of the Home Office banning YE from entering the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival has been forced to cancel. All ticket holders will receive an automatic full refund,” they said in their own statement.

Still, Kanye West is desperate to prove that his apology in the Wall Street Journal was true and earnest. “I’m not asking for sympathy or a free pass, though I aspire to earn your forgiveness. I write today simply to ask for your patience and understanding as I find my way home,” he wrote at the time.