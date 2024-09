Servings: 2

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

1 pound goose barnacles (percebes)

olive oil

kosher salt

Directions

1. In a large pot, heat enough salted water to cover the percebes to a boil. Add a generous amount of olive oil.

2. Add the percebes and bring back to a boil. Drain and serve with bread and a glass of red wine.

From MUNCHIES Guide to the Basque Country – Part 2