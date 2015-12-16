Grapefruit and Sage Smash Recipe

“I used black sage (Salvia mellifera), but you could also use common garden sage (Salvia officinalis)”

Servings: 1 drink

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

¼ red grapefruit, cut into 8 wedges

¼ lemon, cut into 2 wedges

2 teaspoons granulated sugar

4 to 6 fresh black sage leaves

2 ounces|60 ml rye whiskey

sprigs of black sage and toyon berries for garnish (avoid the leaves)

Directions

Muddle the grapefruit, lemon, and sugar in the bottom of a cocktail shaker. Add the sage and gently muddle. Add the whiskey and ice and shake well. Strain into an ice-filled glass and garnish.

