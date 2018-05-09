Green Goddess Dressing Recipe

Makes 2 ½ cups

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

2 large egg yolks

3 tablespoons|46 ml fresh lemon juice

3 tablespoons|46 ml fresh lime juice

1 ½ tablespoons dijon mustard

1 cup|214 ml canola oil

⅔ cup|170 ml sour cream

1 cup|60 grams chopped scallions (white and green parts)

⅓ cup|11 grams chopped fresh tarragon

Directions

In a food processor or blender, combine the egg yolks, lemon juice, lime juice, and mustard. Blend until fully combined. While the food processor is running slowly drizzle in the oil and continue mixing until the dressing thickens. Add the sour cream, scallions, and chopped tarragon. Blend until well combined.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: This recipe is reprinted with permission of the author from Gather & Graze: 120 Recipes for Tasty Good Times.

