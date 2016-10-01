Grilled Cabbage Wedges Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

for the cabbage:

½ medium green cabbage (about 1 ½ to 2 pounds|680 to 907 grams), outer leaves removed

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

for the dressing:

3 tablespoons chopped parsley, plus more for serving

3 tablespoons minced fresh chives

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons tahini

¼ teaspoon ground white pepper

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

⅛ teaspoon smoked paprika

⅛ teaspoon toasted and ground cumin

¼ cup|60 ml extra-virgin olive oil

Maldon sea salt, for serving

Directions

Heat the oven to 450°F|230°C. Cut the cabbage into quarters, cutting out any thick core, leaving the wedges as intact as possible. Heat the oil in a heavy bottom cast-iron pan and sear the flat sides of the cabbage (turning carefully!) until golden brown, about 10 minutes. Season the flat sides of the wedges and place on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Roast for 15 minutes, or until browned on both sides and almost falling apart but still holding the “wedge” shape. To make the vinaigrette, combine the parsley, chives, lemon juice, vinegar, tahini, pepper, salt, cumin, and paprika in a blender and purée until incorporated. Lower the speed and add the olive oil while blending until creamy with specks of green. To serve, Arrange the wedges on a plate and drizzle with the dressing. Finish with Maldon sea salt and more picked parsley leaves.

