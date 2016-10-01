Grilled Cabbage Wedges Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
for the cabbage:
½ medium green cabbage (about 1 ½ to 2 pounds|680 to 907 grams), outer leaves removed
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
for the dressing:
3 tablespoons chopped parsley, plus more for serving
3 tablespoons minced fresh chives
2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
2 teaspoons red wine vinegar
2 teaspoons tahini
¼ teaspoon ground white pepper
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
⅛ teaspoon smoked paprika
⅛ teaspoon toasted and ground cumin
¼ cup|60 ml extra-virgin olive oil
Maldon sea salt, for serving
Directions
- Heat the oven to 450°F|230°C. Cut the cabbage into quarters, cutting out any thick core, leaving the wedges as intact as possible.
- Heat the oil in a heavy bottom cast-iron pan and sear the flat sides of the cabbage (turning carefully!) until golden brown, about 10 minutes. Season the flat sides of the wedges and place on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Roast for 15 minutes, or until browned on both sides and almost falling apart but still holding the “wedge” shape.
- To make the vinaigrette, combine the parsley, chives, lemon juice, vinegar, tahini, pepper, salt, cumin, and paprika in a blender and purée until incorporated. Lower the speed and add the olive oil while blending until creamy with specks of green.
- To serve, Arrange the wedges on a plate and drizzle with the dressing. Finish with Maldon sea salt and more picked parsley leaves.
