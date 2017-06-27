Grilled Hispi Cabbage Recipe

Servings: 6
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 2 hours
Ingredients
4 slices sourdough bread
½ cup|125 ml hot sauce, preferably Tabasco
1 tablespoon olive oil
3 hispi cabbages, halved lengthwise
3 tablespoons|45 ml extra-virgin olive oil
2 cups|80 grams finely grated pecorino romano
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
- Heat the oven to 250°F. To make the breadcrumbs, soak the each slice of bread in 1 teaspoon of hot sauce. Spread the bread onto a baking sheet and place in the oven until dry, about 2 hours. Cool, then place the bread in a food processor and blitz until coarse.
- Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Working in batches, add the cabbage and cook until bright green, 3 minutes. Transfer to a bowl of ice water to cool. Drain, then pat the cabbage dry.
- Light a grill. Grill the cabbage, flat-side down, until lightly charred, about 5 minutes. Flip the cabbage and cook for an additional 2 to 3 minutes.
- To serve, transfer the cabbage to a platter and dust with the breadcrumbs. Grate the cheese over it to finish.
