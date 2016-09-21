Grilled Lamb with Summer Vegetables Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the lamb:

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 lemon, zested and juiced

1 sprig mint, minced

1 sprig rosemary, minced

8 lamb chops

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 white onion, sliced into 1/2-inch thick rounds

for the yogurt sauce:

6 ounces yogurt

2 tablespoons minced bronze fennel

1 tablespoon minced mint

1/2 teaspoon urfa pepper

1 cucumber, peeled, seeded, and diced

1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 lemon, juiced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the vegetables:

12 shishito peppers

4 Japanese eggplants

1 garlic clove, thinly sliced

1 pint sungold tomatoes

1 sprig anise hyssop

1 sprig mint

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon chili flakes

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 lemon, zested and juiced

Directions

1. Prepare the lamb: Mix the olive oil, garlic, lemon juice and zest, mint, and rosemary together in a small bowl. Coat the lamb in the mixture and marinate for at least 20 to 30 minutes.

2. Make the yogurt sauce: In a small bowl, mix the yogurt, fennel, mint, urfa, cucumber, garlic, lemon juice, salt, and pepper until combined. Refrigerate until ready to use.

3. Cook the vegetables: Heat the oven to 450°F. On a large sheet tray, toss the shishitos, eggplant, garlic, tomatoes, anise hyssop, and mint with the olive oil, chili flakes, salt, and pepper. Cook until golden and tomatoes are bursting, about 20 minutes. Keep warm.

4. Grill the lamb: Light a grill. Wipe off some of the marinade from the lamb and season with salt and pepper. Grill the lamb, flipping once, until cooked to desired temperature. Grill the onions as well until charred, about 8 minutes. Transfer the lamb to a cutting board to rest for 10 minutes before serving.

5. To serve: Place vegetables on a platter and drizzle with the lamb resting juices and the lemon zest and juice. Place the lamb on top and serve with the yogurt sauce on the side.