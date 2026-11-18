The GTA 6 trophy list has surfaced ahead of the game’s November 19 launch, giving PS5 players an idea of what it’ll take to earn the Platinum. Here’s how many trophies you’ll need to unlock and how long it took me to finish the story for our review.

How Many Trophies Do You Need to Platinum GTA 6 on PS5?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, PlayStation

GTA 6 has 55 trophies on PS5, including the Platinum. You’ll need to earn the other 54 trophies to unlock the rare PlayStation badge. Grand Theft Auto VI is now live in New Zealand so dataminers have been able to access the trophy list early via PlayStation’s servers.

Videos by VICE

According to the datamine, the base game’s trophies can all be earned offline. To avoid spoilers, we are not going to post the full list. However here is a break down of Grand Theft Auto VI’s trophy total to get Platinum on PS5:

Trophy grade Number of trophies Bronze 46 Silver 6 Gold 2 Platinum 1 Total 55

Currently, it’s estimated that it will take around 200 hours to earn the Platinum trophy in GTA 6. That estimate covers the full trophy hunt, including reaching 100% in-game completion.

How Long Does It Take to Beat GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson spent around 80 hours on a playthrough that covered the main story and some optional objectives. However, we can confirm in our GTA 6 review it took us around 120 hours to complete the main story and 70% of most of the game’s side content and map.

How long it takes you to see the Grand Theft Auto VI credits will depend on how often you venture off the main path in Leonida. If you are trophy hunting on PS5, that playtime will likely extend even further.