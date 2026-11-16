GTA 6 Wanted System Explained – How Police Track You in Vice City

Rockstar Games has overhauled the wanted system in Grand Theft Auto VI, and shaking the cops in Vice City will take more than finding a fast car. Here’s how police track Jason and Lucia in GTA 6, from the first witness report to the moment you lose your wanted level.

How Does the GTA 6 Wanted System Work?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

According to previews of the game, GTA 6 has six wanted stars, but police can also search for Jason and Lucia based on descriptions of their clothes, appearance, and getaway vehicle. A witness calling the police or security cameras capturing the crime can give officers information to work with. How serious the crime is also affects how quickly your wanted level escalates.

Videos by VICE

Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson told Famitsu that the overhaul builds on the witness system from Red Dead Redemption 2. A crime can go unreported if nobody sees it. IGN’s wanted system preview revealed another new detail about the mechanic. A shop can have surveillance cameras, so whether a pedestrian saw you is only one part of the equation.

What Is Heat in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

In Grand Theft Auto VI, Heat reportedly describes the attention attached to information the police have about you. Wanted stars show how serious the police response is, while heat helps explain what officers are looking for. They can be searching for a reported vehicle or someone matching your outfit even when they don’t know exactly where you are.

Famitsu describes an example where the police are looking for a stolen car and have a description of the person driving it. Getting out of the car takes one clue out of the immediate encounter, but officers may still recognize the character. Getting back into a reported car later can also put you back on their radar.

Here is what the different 'Heat' icons mean in GTA 6 pic.twitter.com/yusTWoG8Le — VICEXGTA (@VICEXGTA) August 27, 2026

There’s also a search area Nelson calls a heat zone. Leaving that area is one way to end the immediate pursuit. The stolen-car example shows why the vehicle can still matter after the search ends.

How to Lose the Police in GTA 6

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The best option depends on which clues the police have. Here are the escape options Rockstar demonstrated or described in the previews.

Change your clothes. IGN reported that the game can track individual items of clothing. Famitsu describes using a new outfit to stop matching a police description.

IGN reported that the game can track individual items of clothing. Famitsu describes using a new outfit to stop matching a police description. Switch vehicles. If officers are looking for your getaway car, leaving it behind can help. The description of the person driving it can still matter.

If officers are looking for your getaway car, leaving it behind can help. The description of the person driving it can still matter. Split up Jason and Lucia. If police are looking for a couple, going separate ways gives them a different description to work with.

If police are looking for a couple, going separate ways gives them a different description to work with. Get out of the car and go on foot. Nelson said a three-star chase in the city can be difficult to outrun in an ordinary car. In IGN’s demo, he described getting off the street and using alleys on foot as an option.

Nelson said a three-star chase in the city can be difficult to outrun in an ordinary car. In IGN’s demo, he described getting off the street and using alleys on foot as an option. Leave the heat zone. Getting outside the area police are searching can end the pursuit. Famitsu’s demo also showed how a face covering could affect recognition when it was part of the reported description.

Say police know the car and the jacket Jason was wearing. Switching cars deals with the first clue, while a change of clothes can deal with the second. That’s why two chases at the same wanted level can play out differently.

Can Police Track Stolen Cars in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Yes. In Famitsu’s preview, an NPC could report a car stolen, giving police a vehicle description. IGN’s demo also showed a separate mechanic during an impound-lot job involving a stolen Infernus. That car had an electronic tracker that could give away its location when Nelson slowed down during the demo.

That distinction matters if you’re wondering why police are still finding you. A vehicle description lets officers recognize the car, while an onboard tracker can report its location. IGN’s demo showed a specific tracker on a specific car, so the behavior may vary by vehicle.

How Does the Criminal Profile Affect Police?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, LOVE Magazine

GTA 6’s Criminal Profile reflects the kind of criminal you play over time. Nelson told Famitsu that the game takes into account whether you approach crimes more carefully or tend to turn them into violent confrontations. That can affect how aggressively people and authorities react to you.

Nelson compared the idea to Red Dead Redemption 2’s Honor system. In GTA 6, he framed it around how the world responds to your behavior as a criminal. For example, escalating an encounter with police can draw a more aggressive response. Rockstar also showed that a getaway can end without turning into a shootout.

What Happens If You Get Busted in GTA 6?

According to Famitsu, cash you’re carrying can be lost if you get Busted or Wasted. Nelson described a separate bank account where players can deposit their money. That gives a police chase an extra cost if you’re still holding the cash from a job when it goes wrong.

Does the Wanted System Work the Same Way in Story Missions?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, GamesRadar, Edge Magazine

Rockstar wants police pursuits to feel consistent whether they start in a mission or while you’re exploring Vice City. Nelson gave IGN an example of a story chase with a suggested escape route. Players could take a different route and still get away.

Jason and Lucia can also share the work during a pursuit. When they’re together, Nelson said one character can handle the getaway while the player controls the other. Between that and the option to split up, having a partner can change how you handle the same chase. The previews showed how those choices work in specific situations. The exact police response at every star level is still a launch-day question.

There is still a lot we don’t know about the GTA 6 wanted system. All of the above details are from official Grand Theft Auto VI previews, Extended Look, or interviews Rockstar has given.