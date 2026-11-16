GTA 6 Gets a Second Day One Patch on PS5 and Xbox Ahead of Launch

A new GTA 6 update is now rolling out on PS5 and Xbox ahead of the game’s November 19 launch. The surprise patch brings Grand Theft Auto VI to version 01.002.001. Here is what you need to know about the second GTA 6 day one patch, including when you can download it.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, PlayStation

GTA 6 update 01.002.001 is now live for some PS5 users, and is around 602.5 MB in size. Sony is releasing the patch in waves. As a result, some players can already download it, while others will have to wait for it to appear on their console.

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This is the second update Rockstar has released for the game ahead of launch this week. The first GTA 6 day one patch, version 01.002.000, was released on November 13 and took up about 1GB of storage space.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 update 01.002.001 is expected to be available to all PS5 players by 2 AM PT / 5 AM ET on Tuesday, November 17, according to a rollout schedule shared by dataminers. The patch started rolling out on November 16, with three waves scheduled 12 hours apart.

PS5 players with access Pacific Time Eastern Time UK / UTC 33% Nov. 16 at 2 AM Nov. 16 at 5 AM Nov. 16 at 10 AM 66% Nov. 16 at 2 PM Nov. 16 at 5 PM Nov. 16 at 10 PM 100% Nov. 17 at 2 AM Nov. 17 at 5 AM Nov. 17 at 10 AM

New GTA 6 update on PlayStation!



Version 01.002.001

Size: ~602.5 MB



Staged rollout:

33% → Nov 16, 10:00 UTC

66% → Nov 16, 22:00 UTC

100% → Nov 17, 10:00 UTC#GTAVI pic.twitter.com/PYxpXCQFqt — iGrandTheftAuto.com (@iGrandTheftAuto) November 16, 2026

If you’ve already preloaded Grand Theft Auto VI, you can check for the patch by highlighting the game on your PS5 home screen, pressing the Options button on your controller, and selecting Check for Update. If your PS5 says the game is up to date and you’re still on version 01.002.000, check again after the next wave.

How Big Is the New GTA 6 Update on Xbox?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Xbox

The second GTA 6 day one patch is also now live on Xbox Series X|S and is around 1.6 GB, according to dataminers. For comparison, the same update is around 602.5 MB on PS5, making the Xbox download roughly 1 GB larger.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Rockstar hasn’t released patch notes for GTA 6 update 01.002.001 at the time of writing. We know the version number and download size, but Rockstar hasn’t confirmed what changed between the November 13 patch and this latest update.