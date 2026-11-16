GTA 6 Gets a Second Day One Patch on PS5 and Xbox Ahead of Launch

A new GTA 6 update is now rolling out on PS5 and Xbox ahead of the game’s November 19 launch. The surprise patch brings Grand Theft Auto VI to version 01.002.001. Here is what you need to know about the second GTA 6 day one patch, including when you can download it.
A Second GTA 6 update Is Rolling Out on PS5
GTA 6 update 01.002.001 is now live for some PS5 users, and is around 602.5 MB in size. Sony is releasing the patch in waves. As a result, some players can already download it, while others will have to wait for it to appear on their console.
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This is the second update Rockstar has released for the game ahead of launch this week. The first GTA 6 day one patch, version 01.002.000, was released on November 13 and took up about 1GB of storage space.
What Time Does the Second GTA 6 Update Release on PS5?
GTA 6 update 01.002.001 is expected to be available to all PS5 players by 2 AM PT / 5 AM ET on Tuesday, November 17, according to a rollout schedule shared by dataminers. The patch started rolling out on November 16, with three waves scheduled 12 hours apart.
|PS5 players with access
|Pacific Time
|Eastern Time
|UK / UTC
|33%
|Nov. 16 at 2 AM
|Nov. 16 at 5 AM
|Nov. 16 at 10 AM
|66%
|Nov. 16 at 2 PM
|Nov. 16 at 5 PM
|Nov. 16 at 10 PM
|100%
|Nov. 17 at 2 AM
|Nov. 17 at 5 AM
|Nov. 17 at 10 AM
If you’ve already preloaded Grand Theft Auto VI, you can check for the patch by highlighting the game on your PS5 home screen, pressing the Options button on your controller, and selecting Check for Update. If your PS5 says the game is up to date and you’re still on version 01.002.000, check again after the next wave.
How Big Is the New GTA 6 Update on Xbox?
The second GTA 6 day one patch is also now live on Xbox Series X|S and is around 1.6 GB, according to dataminers. For comparison, the same update is around 602.5 MB on PS5, making the Xbox download roughly 1 GB larger.
Are There GTA 6 Patch Notes for Update 01.002.001?
Rockstar hasn’t released patch notes for GTA 6 update 01.002.001 at the time of writing. We know the version number and download size, but Rockstar hasn’t confirmed what changed between the November 13 patch and this latest update.