Resident Evil Creator Reveals Why He Dropped Zombies From Resident Evil 4

In a recent interview, Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami revealed the surprising reason Resident Evil 4 didn’t have zombies in it. According to the legendary Capcom developer, zombies had become too boring in the series, so he went with the Las Plagas parasite in RE4 instead.

Shinji Mikami Explains Why Resident Evil 4 Didn’t Have Zombies

Screenshot: Capcom, Game Informer

After years of making Resident Evil games with zombies, Shinji Mikami was ready for a different kind of enemy by the time RE4 was in development. In a YouTube interview translated by Genki on X, Mikami explained that he had grown tired of using zombies in the horror franchise.

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The Capcom creator also thought that “people” could be scarier, which helps explain why Resident Evil 4’s opening village feels so different from the earlier games. The villagers can run after Leon, wield weapons, and work together to corner him in comparison to the series’ traditional walking dead enemies.

Screenshot: Capcom

According to Genki’s translation, Mikami was also already planning to start his own studio and step away from Resident Evil. He wanted RE4 to tell a bigger story that took the series beyond its original Umbrella storyline. That would give whoever took over the next mainline game more freedom to tell their own story.

Mikami Wanted to Give Resident Evil 5 More Room to Experiment

According to Genki’s translation, Mikami was already planning to start a new studio and move on from Resident Evil. He wanted to use RE4 to tell a story that broke away from the earlier games’ Umbrella storyline. That way, whoever took over the series would have more freedom to decide where it went next.

Mikami saw two ways it could play out. If fans liked what Resident Evil 4 did, the next team could build on that direction in Resident Evil 5. If the change didn’t land, the series could go back to zombies and Umbrella, two things he figured fans would be happy to see again.

Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami says the reason zombies didn't appear in Resident Evil 4 is because he got bored of them!



He says the main reason he didn't put zombies in the game is because he got tired of zombies. He says he also thinks that people are more scary than… pic.twitter.com/AM8eed01lf — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) November 16, 2026

For what it’s worth, Resident Evil 4 has since gone on to become one of the most successful entries in the franchise. So much so that RE4 even got its own modern remake in 2023, which is often considered the gold standard for the Capcom series.